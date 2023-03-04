“Isn’t it arrogant of Christians to claim that they alone have the truth?” That is a common popular objection which unfortunately is only leveled at the Christian faith. You don’t hear people saying that about Islam, or Judaism, or Hinduism, or any of the other major religions; though exclusivity is common to all religions. Just because someone has a truth claim does not mean they are arrogant. If I say two plus two equals four, does that mean I’m arrogant?
The issue is Christianity’s claim that there is only one way to God. That, critics claim, is what makes us arrogant; they think it unconscionable that we call anyone else wrong. But wait. If you believe that all roads lead to heaven aren’t you by fault saying that those who believe only one road leads to heaven are wrong? Yes you are. Therefore, if you claim that a person who calls another person wrong must be arrogant, you by that very statement are yourself arrogant.
Why do Christians believe there is only one way to heaven? We believe it because Jesus taught, and ultimately demonstrated it. I don’t know anyone by the way who called Jesus arrogant, though there are plenty of people today who either try to reinterpret Jesus’ claim to exclusivity or they simply explain it away saying, “Well, I don’t believe Jesus ever made that claim! I think his followers put that claim in His mouth. If you are of that second opinion, no one can help you. Your mind is made up, and it won’t be swayed by facts. Like the minister who used to say, “I only believe the words written in red (the statements of Jesus) in the Bible.” Then, when one of those statements written in red disagreed with what he believed, he quickly put it aside as something Jesus never really said. Apparently the litmus test for Scriptural truth resided in him. If that is not arrogant, I don’t know what is!
Why do Christians believe that there is only one way to heaven? Mainly because of Jesus’ own claims. He said, “Jesus answered, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” (John 14:6 NIV). Please note that this claim by Jesus is personal. He doesn’t say, “My way of living is the way the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except by following by teachings.” No! He says He (and He alone) is the way, the truth and the life, then, in a universal exclusive He states, “No one comes to the Father except through Me.”
In John 8, Jesus is having a discussion with the religious leaders of His day when He makes an incredible claim, “They said, ‘Where is this so-called Father of yours?’ Jesus said, ‘You’re looking right at me and you don’t see me. How do you expect to see the Father? If you knew me, you would at the same time know the Father.’” (John 8:19 MSG). If I am reading this right, Jesus is telling them, “If you don’t recognize me there is no way you can recognize God.” Put plainly, by Jesus’ own claim, no one who does not recognize Him as God in the flesh, may worship what they think is the true God but they’ve missed the boat. This same Jesus said, “For even the Son of Man came not to be served but to serve others and to give his life as a ransom for many.” (Mark 10:45 NLT). He came to die on a cross of wood, though He made the hill on which it stood. You can either accept that and come to God His way, or you can arrogantly reject that insisting that you will find your own way into heaven.
Finally, travel in your mind for a minute to the Garden of Gethsemane, where Jesus pleads with the Father to “let this cup pass from me.” (Matthew 26:36-45). In effect Jesus is praying, “Father God, if there is any other way for men to come to you, don’t let me go to the cross.” Did He go to the cross? Yes. Then there is no other way to heaven except through Him. If there were any other way, He wouldn’t have died on the cross! If you could get to heaven through another religion, or you could get to heaven by loving people as Jesus did, or trying to do your best, He wouldn’t have had to die. But He did. And let’s not forget that He did it willingly. “No one can take my life from me. I sacrifice it voluntarily. For I have the authority to lay it down when I want to and also to take it up again. For this is what my Father has commanded.” (John 10:18 NLT). Now, you can either humbly accept God’s free gift of grace, or you can arrogantly insist on having things your own way. But no this: the choice between heaven and hell lies solely on your shoulders! You decide. Those who end up in hell, do so of their own accord. They have insisted all along that God leave them alone, and that is what He does. And know this: when you do try to stand before God after trying to do it your way, you will do so without an excuse (Romans 1:20
