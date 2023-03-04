“Isn’t it arrogant of Christians to claim that they alone have the truth?” That is a common popular objection which unfortunately is only leveled at the Christian faith. You don’t hear people saying that about Islam, or Judaism, or Hinduism, or any of the other major religions; though exclusivity is common to all religions. Just because someone has a truth claim does not mean they are arrogant. If I say two plus two equals four, does that mean I’m arrogant?

The issue is Christianity’s claim that there is only one way to God. That, critics claim, is what makes us arrogant; they think it unconscionable that we call anyone else wrong. But wait. If you believe that all roads lead to heaven aren’t you by fault saying that those who believe only one road leads to heaven are wrong? Yes you are. Therefore, if you claim that a person who calls another person wrong must be arrogant, you by that very statement are yourself arrogant.

Dr. John Pearrell is pastor emeritus of Gateway Community Church.

