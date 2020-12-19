We are living in dark days. Civil unrest on the social side and cultural unrest on the political side. There are those bent on denuding the Constitution and moving us toward socialism; a philosophy that promotes a concept of “sharing the wealth,” but historically, wherever it is implemented results in sharing the poverty while powerful political puppeteers control the wealth.
Then there is division over COVID-19. I watched on the news last night an incident where a customer walked into a store without a mask, though there were signs clearly stating that a mask was required, not requested. When an employee approached the man and offered him a mask, the man became angry and assaulted the employee. He then left the store, and the employee followed him out to get his license plate number. Instead, he was hit by the angry customer’s car in a final act of rage. Is this what we’ve come to?
On the political front, while the election for president is now officially decided, there are still lawsuits and challenges over the result. On the one hand we are being told it was a fair election, on the other we are being told there are clear cases of rampant fraud in the election. Suspicion abounds. We may never know where the real truth lies. Anger abounds, accusations fly, and, if the behavior cited in the paragraph above is indicative, we can expect some degree of violence erupting before this is all over. As we approach Christmas 2020, we do it in dark times.
This is nothing new. Sometime between740-680 B.C., the prophet Isaiah wrote about some very dark times and spoke of a coming hope. “Nevertheless, there will be no more gloom for those who were in distress. In the past he humbled the land of Zebulun and the land of Naphtali, but in the future he will honor Galilee of the nations, by the Way of the Sea, beyond the Jordan— The people walking in darkness have seen a great light; on those living in the land of deep darkness a light has dawned.” (Isaiah 9:1–2, NIV).
Zebulun and Naphtali were areas in the northern-most corner of ancient Israel. In 732 B.C. they fell under the rule of Assyria, a cruel vicious people. They lost their form of government, their religion was curtailed, and new beliefs were forced upon them. These were dark and difficult times.
Isaiah recognizes the issue and speaks a message of God-given hope to them. Their night won’t last forever; dawn is coming! Their darkness will give way to light. For 700 years Israel lived in their darkness. The Northern part of Israel suffering under Assyrian rule beginning in 722 B.C. and the Southern part of Israel suffering under Babylonian rule beginning in 604 B.C. It took about 700 years for the hope Isaiah spoke about to dawn. It is that hope we celebrate at Christmas. “The people walking in darkness have seen a great light; on those living in the land of deep darkness a light has dawned.” (Isaiah 9:2, NIV).
Sadly, when Christ appeared, there were those who preferred darkness over light. Despite the evidence they had, they first sought, then succeeded in snuffing out that light (or so they thought). Pilate accomplished what Herod the Great tried to do 33 years before him; he killed Jesus on a cross of wood, though Jesus had made the hill on which it stood.
Space once again eludes me. If you find yourself in a dark place this holiday season, there is hope! The hope Isaiah predicted has already come. Isaiah could only look forward to it; we look back on it, and we can either accept it, or we can, like the people of old, still reject it. I plead with you who don’t know Jesus as the light, don’t continue to live in self-imposed darkness when the light has come!
