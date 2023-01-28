“I could never serve a God who required that Jesus die on a cross so I could be saved.” Have you ever heard someone say that or something like it? I have. I have even read articles where ministers have made this claim. Perhaps you agree with the claim. Don’t shut me off just yet: read on.
Have you ever received help from someone else for something you couldn’t do? Have you despised them for helping? Has anyone ever helped you out of a bind financially? Years ago when I was the director of a camp, I wanted to start a new wilderness adventure program for the older youth who attended our camp. I needed $10,500 to begin this program. At first my superiors were excited about the idea, then another senior staff member stepped forward and announced that he would quit if I received that money for my program and he didn’t get the same amount for his program. He wasn’t starting anything new, he just wanted his “piece of the pie,” so to speak.
After telling me I could proceed with my plans, the executive director of the organization called me in to inform me that their offer to fund the program was rescinded because they didn’t want to lose the other staff member and they couldn’t afford a jump of $21,000 in our budget. I was crestfallen. (Coincidentally, that staff member eventually forced both the founder/president and the executive director out.)
Later that day, after having received that news, I was fulfilling my responsibilities that actually came under the purview of this other staff member. As I was driving a volunteer to the meeting, he asked me how I was doing. I told him “Not so well.” When he pressed further, I told him about the program I wanted to start but would not be able to because of lack of funds. (I didn’t say anything about why we wouldn’t have the money.) The volunteer asked me how much I needed, and I told him. He then began to write what appeared to be a check (remember I was driving so I was not paying close attention.) When we got to our destination, he handed me a folded-up check and said, “This should help.” It did. It was a check for $10,500. I got my program, the organization didn’t have to spend a dime on it, and the other staff member was not happy (I’ll leave it at that).
What do you think I did? Do you think I said, “I can’t accept this! I pay my own way! I find it deplorable to think that another, who has nothing to gain by such a financial sacrifice, should have to assume what would otherwise be my own debt. I could never be grateful for a person who would do something like this.”
Do you think for a minute that is what I said? Absolutely not! I was overjoyed. I was extremely grateful to the individual, and I was excited to take that check, lay it on the executive director’s desk and ask him if he thought that would cover my new program. By the way, he didn’t say, “I can’t accept this check because it is not yours, it is someone else’s check.” No, he gave me a rare smile and then permission to start the new aspect of our current camping program.
That is what Jesus did for us. He paid a debt He did not owe so that we would be free from the debt we could not pay. We should be grateful for His generosity, not spiteful. The debt we owe is a debt ultimately to Him. He is perfectly fair and just in assuming that debt upon Himself, and that is exactly what He did on the cross! Those who complain that they would never serve a God who required a sacrifice to purchase our freedom are what the Bible describes as fools: a person who knows what is right but refuses to accept it. Jesus, in one of His cries from the cross said, “It is finished.” This phrase is translated from one word: a word that means “paid in full.” Jesus paid our debt. We can either accept that and find forgiveness and freedom, or we can reject it and carry our debt throughout this life and sadly into the next. This is your choice: you can accept the gift with gratitude, or you can reject it with a prideful attitude.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
