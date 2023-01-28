“I could never serve a God who required that Jesus die on a cross so I could be saved.” Have you ever heard someone say that or something like it? I have. I have even read articles where ministers have made this claim. Perhaps you agree with the claim. Don’t shut me off just yet: read on.

Have you ever received help from someone else for something you couldn’t do? Have you despised them for helping? Has anyone ever helped you out of a bind financially? Years ago when I was the director of a camp, I wanted to start a new wilderness adventure program for the older youth who attended our camp. I needed $10,500 to begin this program. At first my superiors were excited about the idea, then another senior staff member stepped forward and announced that he would quit if I received that money for my program and he didn’t get the same amount for his program. He wasn’t starting anything new, he just wanted his “piece of the pie,” so to speak.

Recommended for you

Dr. John Pearrell is pastor emeritus of Gateway Community Church.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

Trending Videos