Jude was the younger half-brother of Jesus; same mother (Mary), different father (Joseph). A couple of interesting observations on this point. One is the reminder that Mary was not a virgin in perpetuity. After Jesus was born, she and Joseph had a normal married life (See Matthew 1:25 where the “until” carries the idea “until after the birth of Jesus.”)
It is interesting that Jesus’ brothers and sisters did not believe He was “The Son of God,” until after His resurrection. That makes sense. What would it take to convince you that your brother was in fact “the Son of God”? Even while they observed His life, heard, and perhaps experienced some of His miracles, listened to His message, we are told, “Then Jesus entered a house, and again a crowd gathered, so that he and his disciples were not even able to eat. When his family heard about this, they went to take charge of him, for they said, ‘He is out of his mind.’” (Mark 3:20–21, NIV84). His family was convinced He had “lost it.” That changed after the resurrection. There is no way to explain Christianity apart from the physical resurrection of Jesus from the dead.
Now, years later, Jude (who now believes the His Brother was who He claimed to be) wants to write a message of encouragement to others who believed in Him. Instead, he ends up writing a message of dire warning. I encourage you to read his letter. It is one chapter. It is found right before the last book of our English Bible, Revelation if you need help finding it. His message is relevant for us today.
“Dear friends, although I have been eager to write to you about our common salvation, I now feel compelled instead to write to encourage you to contend earnestly for the faith that was once for all entrusted to the saints. For certain men have secretly slipped in among you — men who long ago were marked out for the condemnation I am about to describe — ungodly men who have turned the grace of our God into a license for evil and who deny our only Master and Lord, Jesus Christ.” (Jude 3–4, NET).
Jude describes these leaders as have “taken the way of Cain.” Cain was one of the notable sons of Adam and Eve. The first couple had many children, but only three are named in Scripture. Cain is the first murderer. That sin, however, was preceded by another sin. Apparently God had given instructions about how to approach Him early on, but Cain decided to approach God his own way. He is the father of many today who think we get to call the shots when and how we approach God. Cain quickly learned the error of his way when God rejected his approach while commending the approach of Cain’s brother Abel. Rather than accept God’s clear communication Cain decided to simply eliminate his brother.
There are many like Cain today. In utter defiance of God’s clear communication on how we are to approach Him, they want to come their own way. More than that, they applaud everyone who tries to come to God in their own way, but they despise those who actually come to God in the prescribed way! They praise the “any way” people and crucify the “one way people.” In fact, while they claim “You can come to God any way you like,” the caveat is “except for the way Christians claim.”
Jude warns us of such teaching and teachers. He nails it in his description of them as “anything goes” preachers as long as they get theirs (“shepherds who feed only themselves” Jude 1:12). And he warns, “These people are grumblers and fault-finders who go wherever their desires lead them, and they give bombastic speeches, enchanting folks for their own gain.” (Jude 16, NET).
My advice, when you meet such people, run! They have murder in their hearts.
