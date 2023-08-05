Usually during an election cycle when the candidate himself approves of the message, the spot ends with, “I’m (candidate’s name) and I approved this message.” However, during the last election round, one PAC ran a highly critical ad regarding the opposing candidate. At the same time, the candidate began his advertisements with “I’m (candidate’s name) and I approved this message.” That wouldn’t have been a problem if there had been a different strategy. But the candidate tried to counter the PAC negative spot and placed his spot immediately on the heels of the negative advertisement, and viewers saw a picture of the candidate proudly proclaiming, “I’m (candidates name) and I approved this message.” The funny thing is, apparently, I am the only person who saw the problem and the humor in it, because both ads ran back-to-back the entirety of the campaigning season. Context is everything.
Years ago, malls used to have what were known as ear pagodas, or stations, where you could buy earrings or have your ears pierced. One pagoda had this sign, “Ears pierced while you wait. On Tuesday, we pierce them half off.” Really? How else are you going to have your ears pierced? “Here are my ears, I’ll be back in a couple of days to pick them up.” “I’ll think I’ll pass on having them pierced half off.”
Odds are if you have been on a road trip recently, you've seen signs for Buc-ee's. People love this mega gas station for its food options, souvenirs of all kinds, home decor and, as advertised, very clean restrooms.
What is your favorite part about Buc-ee's?
