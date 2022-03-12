Why is it that Christians can often look at the same passage of Scripture and hold opinions that are polar opposites?
One reason is our propensity to use culture as the determining factor in interpretation. This is why, for instance, Christians of the past could support slavery. Rather than letting Scripture inform their views of the subject, they allowed culture to dictate their views and used Scripture out of context to support their views. While Scripture recognizes the cultural practice of slavery it never condones slavery. In fact, if you read the New Testament with any degree of honesty you discover the foundation that Western culture eventually embraced to abolish slavery.
A second reason we often can come to different conclusions reading the same passage is definitions. Often people take a word used in Scripture and look up its meaning in a modern dictionary. While this practice can be helpful, it can also be misleading. For example, in the English language we define fool often as someone who is stupid. That is not what the Biblical term means. A fool can be intellectually smart. In Scripture when you see the term used, it means simply someone who knows the right thing to do but refuses to do it. If you want to get a closer idea to what a term might mean in Scripture, try a Bible dictionary not Webster’s Dictionary.
A third reason people can come to different conclusions after reading the same Scripture is because they are using the Humpty Dumpty method of interpretation: “When I use a word, it means just what I choose it to mean; neither more nor less.” Many approach Scripture this way: it means only what they say it means and there is no discussion!
People like this tip their hands as to their approach when they pick and choose only what they want to believe. For example, when it comes to Jesus’ claim, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” (John 14:6, NET), those who use the Humpty Dumpty approach will either claim that they don’t believe Jesus made such a claim, or they start redefining what Jesus “actually” meant claiming that He meant that His way (of love) was what He was talking about, not Himself. Be careful of people and preachers like that! I know one former minister who use to loudly proclaim “I only believe the things written in red” (referring to some translations that print the words of Jesus in red). The problem was, when it came to verses like the one just cited, he would claim that Jesus never really said that! It was written in red, but his Humpty Dumpty approach set him up as the final judge, not Scripture.
A fourth reason people sometimes come to different conclusions is that they isolate a verse they like from its context. I knew one fellow who justified stealing on this basis. He took Ephesians 4:28, isolated it, then justified his misquoting of it claiming that since the Greek language didn’t have punctuations, King James got the verse wrong. He said it should read, “Let him who stole, steal; no longer let him labor with his hands.”
Another man used that same argument to promote the wrong teaching known as soul-sleep. He said Jesus’ promise on the cross to the dying thief, which reads “Today you will be with me in paradise” (Luke 23:43) really was, “Today I am telling you that eventually you will be with me in paradise.”
My space is gone. We will pick this up next week. Let me conclude by reminding you if you are a Christian, that the Bible, not your experience or opinion should be your standard of truth.
