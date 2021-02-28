This is the final installment in a three-part series.
We have been looking at the subject of the proper place of the Old Testament in the life of the modern believer. We have argued, from the Scriptures themselves, that Christianity is not a “new and improved version” of Judaism; it is not Judaism 201. As such, we have shown, hopefully, that modern Christianity is not the mix and match religion that we have made it by following the rules of the early Christian Pharisees instead of the direction of the early Christian leaders in Acts 15.
Here are some final important passages for us to consider in this important issue. “Therefore do not let anyone judge you by what you eat or drink, or with regard to a religious festival, a New Moon celebration or a Sabbath day. These are a shadow of the things that were to come; the reality, however, is found in Christ.” (Colossians 2:16–17, NIV84). Shadows are interesting. They can startle you, but they can’t harm you. Shadows can obscure things, but they can’t reveal things. Shadows are, well, useless. All the Old Testament laws are practices that were simply a shadow of the real thing; the real thing being Christ. The writer of Hebrews says, “The Law of Moses is like a shadow of the good things to come. This shadow isn’t the good things themselves, because it cannot free people from sin by the sacrifices that are offered year after year.” (Hebrews 10:1, CEV).
“Don’t tolerate people who try to run your life, ordering you to bow and scrape, insisting that you join their obsession with angels and that you seek out visions. They’re a lot of hot air, that’s all they are. They’re completely out of touch with the source of life, Christ, who puts us together in one piece, whose very breath and blood flow through us. He is the Head and we are the body. We can grow up healthy in God only as he nourishes us. So, then, if with Christ you’ve put all that pretentious and infantile religion behind you, why do you let yourselves be bullied by it? ‘Don’t touch this! Don’t taste that! Don’t go near this!’ Do you think things that are here today and gone tomorrow are worth that kind of attention? Such things sound impressive if said in a deep enough voice. They even give the illusion of being pious and humble and ascetic. But they’re just another way of showing off, making yourselves look important.” (Colossians 2:18–23, The Message).
It’s time we in the church stopped trying to have our mix and match messages. We are not obligated to obey Old Testament Laws — on any level. That is what the earliest Jewish followers of Christ understood. They removed that obligation from us. In Acts 15 we read, “After much discussion, Peter got up and addressed them: ‘Brothers, you know that some time ago God made a choice among you that the Gentiles might hear from my lips the message of the gospel and believe. God, who knows the heart, showed that he accepted them by giving the Holy Spirit to them, just as he did to us. He made no distinction between us and them, for he purified their hearts by faith. Now then, why do you try to test God by putting on the necks of the disciples a yoke that neither we nor our fathers have been able to bear? No! We believe it is through the grace of our Lord Jesus that we are saved, just as they are.’” (Acts 15:7–11, NIV84).
The Old Testament Law didn’t save anyone when it was in existence, why do we think it has a part in saving us today? “It is impossible for the blood of bulls and goats to take away sins.” (Hebrews 10:4, NIV84). Keeping any of the Old Testament rules does nothing to make you more pleasing somehow to God. Those who argue for it (1) know nothing about it and (2) are false teachers who you should be fleeing from not listening to! “Christ has set us free! This means we are really free. Now hold on to your freedom and don’t ever become slaves of the Law again.” (Galatians 5:1, CEV).
