As I sit down to write this article, we are in day four of the Russian invasion of the Ukraine. The people of Ukraine have not gone quietly. Yesterday (2/23/22) Putin put his nuclear team on high alert, supposedly in response to what he described as “threats from the West(ern world).” This has many people concerned and Christians asking, “Are we in the last days?” My answer to that is “Yes,” but it is not what you think.
According to Scripture, the period described as the “last days” began with Jesus’ first visit to this earth. “After God spoke long ago in various portions and in various ways to our ancestors through the prophets, in these last days he has spoken to us in a son, whom he appointed heir of all things, and through whom he created the world.” (Hebrews 1:1—2, NET). So, in a general sense, according to Scripture everyone who has lived since one A.D. has lived in what in God’s time-table is the last days. If you know Christ as your Savior, this should be a comfort not a concern for you. If you don’t know Christ personally, you should be very concerned.
Normally when Christians speak of the last days, they are referring to that technical time known as “the end times,” which is the time before Christ will return to this earth. Are we in that time of history? I don’t know. No one does. Jesus said, “But as for that day and hour no one knows it — not even the angels in heaven — except the Father alone.” (Matthew 24:36, NET).
Ever since the death, burial, bodily resurrection of Jesus along with His ascension into Heaven, Christians have believed that their generation was living in the end times. Men have predicted many times the second coming of Christ. Each time they have been wrong. That doesn’t mean that Jesus will not return, it does mean that no one knows for certain when that will be.
I happen to be one who believes that the next event on God’s prophetic program is the rapture of the church. That simply means that there is coming a time, yet future, where God will remove those who know Christ from this earth before the period known as The Tribulation. I base that belief on a number of different Scriptures, two I will cite here. The Apostle Paul assures Christians “For God did not destine us for wrath but for gaining salvation through our Lord Jesus Christ.” (1 Thessalonians 5:9, NET). He makes that promise in the context of the coming tribulation period.
2 Thessalonians 2 is too large for me to add to the text of this article. I encourage you to read it in a modern translation of the Bible. What I want to point out is that in this text, Paul tells Christians that “the man of sin” (the antichrist) won’t be revealed until the current role of the restraining Holy Spirit (the third person of the trinity) is removed from this earth. In other passages we know that the Holy Spirit indwells all true believers. He is called the “deposit guaranteeing what is to come.” (Ephesians 1:14). Now, unless God goes back on his promise, the only way to remove the Holy Spirit from His present role is to take those who are indwelt by Him out of the picture. Thus The Rapture.
Now, here is where many get confused. On the one Hand, God tells us that the return of Christ will come unexpected (see 1 Thessalonians 5:1-3 as just one example). On the other hand, Jesus gives us definite signs that will precede His coming. A contradiction? Not in the least! The signs Jesus tells us to watch for come after the mass disappearance of His followers (The Rapture). Trying to identify those signs before this event will only lead to confusion, misunderstanding and wrong predictions!
All that said, the reason God has given us a heads up on all of this is a very practical one: “Since all these things are to melt away in this manner, what sort of people must we be, conducting our lives in holiness and godliness.” (2 Peter 3:11, NET).
