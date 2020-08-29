I heard a story on the radio the other day of a well-known atheist who requested a simple Christian man to tell him what he believed about Jesus. At first the Christian demurred saying, “No, I can’t possibly stand up to the arguments you are sure to bring.” To which the renowned atheist replied, “I don’t want to argue with you; I just want to know what you believe.”
The Christian proceeded to tell his inquisitor about the love of God, the gift of Christ, the power of the Holy Spirit and the resurrection. The narrator of the story said, “At the end of the Christian’s story, he looked up and there were tears in his questioner’s eyes. “I would give my right arm if I could believe what you believe,” the man replied.
I cannot vouch for the veracity of that story (which is why I chose not to give the name the narrator had used). The narrator ended with the question of how we might respond if placed in a similar situation. If the account is accurate and if I had been in that situation my final question to the atheistic man would have been, “Then why do you choose not to believe?”
In this particular case, the atheist in question has already given us his answer in his own words: “It’s not because there is no credible evidence for believing in God, but to believe that would have infringed on my sexual freedom.” The man wrote that it was easy to “find intellectual reasons” so he and his friends could pursue their own desires and not be hindered by Divine responsibilities. Interesting.
Voltaire, no friend of Christianity, wrote in his philosophical dictionary, “The atheists are for the most part impudent and misguided scholars who reason badly, and who not being able to understand the creation, the origin of evil, and other difficulties, have recourse to the hypothesis of the eternity of things and of inevitability.”
I believe it was Plato who said, “Atheism is a disease of the soul before it becomes the conviction of the mind.”
I am not picking on atheists. Frankly, I don’t have enough faith to be one. However, (despite what some have written) whenever I talk to an atheist, I have found that when you dig down deep enough, the reason for their stance is often either a deep disappointment in their lives or a moral issue. The Apostle Paul wrote, “If a man is still argumentative after the second warning you should reject him. You can be sure that he has a moral twist, and he knows it.” (JB Phillips Translation).
Don’t misunderstand that. “Reject him” does not mean we turn away from certain people, it simply means “don’t waste any more time arguing with them; you won’t get anywhere.” In other words, their minds are made up and nothing you say is going to change them. That doesn’t mean that we don’t continue to love them, we do. Paul reminds us, “Owe nothing to anyone — except for your obligation to love one another. If you love your neighbor, you will fulfill the requirements of God’s law.” (Romans 13:8, NLT).
