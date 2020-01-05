Another year has just begun. Happy 2020. I fear this year is going to be a contentious one since it is an election year. There are strong feelings on both sides of the fence, and I have noticed an increasing intolerance particularly among the tolerant crowd for anyone who does not share their views. It reminds me of a brochure that was produced years ago by an organization called the Tolerance Society out of Australia. The first two pages of their publication listed the things they would not tolerate!
Back in the mid-1980s Erwin Lutzer warned that the further away from Christian values our country moved, the more intolerant we would become. His warning was spot-on. Not only have we become intolerant in our society of anyone whose views are different than ours, but along with this growing intolerance has come an increasing incivility. This is seen most readily in the fact that when elections don’t go our way, we will whine, scream and fight tooth and nail still trying to get our way! It used to be that if our preferred candidate didn’t win, we would perhaps complain, but then would move on realizing that a new opportunity was just a few years off. Now we just can’t let go, and the vitriolic attitude colors the entirety of our lives.
That said, let me talk to those of us who claim to be Christians. While we certainly should be voting for those who best reflect Christian values, let us remember that our political parties are not “Christian.” Don’t try to make them that. Neither party is the party of Christ. As Tony Evans has said, “Jesus didn’t come to take sides; He came to take over!”
So, what should the demeanor of Christians be this year? The answer to that is simple to give but difficult to follow. Here it is: “A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another.” (John 13:34, NIV). Jesus says that we are to love others in the exact way He loved us.
Now, to get a little clarification on this, let’s look at what He said in another place regarding this type of behavior we as His followers should be demonstrating. “But to you who are listening I say: Love your enemies, do good to those who hate you, bless those who curse you, pray for those who mistreat you. If someone slaps you on one cheek, turn to them the other also. If someone takes your coat, do not withhold your shirt from them. Give to everyone who asks you, and if anyone takes what belongs to you, do not demand it back. Do to others as you would have them do to you. If you love those who love you, what credit is that to you? Even sinners love those who love them. And if you do good to those who are good to you, what credit is that to you? Even sinners do that. And if you lend to those from whom you expect repayment, what credit is that to you? Even sinners lend to sinners, expecting to be repaid in full. But love your enemies, do good to them, and lend to them without expecting to get anything back. Then your reward will be great, and you will be children of the Most High, because he is kind to the ungrateful and wicked. Be merciful, just as your Father is merciful.” (Luke 6:27–36, NIV).
That is how Christians are supposed to act. In a world that is becoming more hostile and more uncivil, we need to be different. We need to remember that we are ambassadors representing Christ and citizens first and foremost of heaven.