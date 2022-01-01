Happy New Year!
2021 was a tumultuous year! COVID continued through most of the year to be the daily front-line news. Then there was a sharp jump in violent crime, a widening of the racial divide, the resurgence of the Taliban in Afghanistan (which is sure to become front line news in 2022), a growing incivility in politics and personal relations, flash mobs who rob instead of sing, and the sad list goes on and on and on.
Christians are not surprised by any of this. First, we realize that humans are not basically good people who sometimes do wrong, but we are in fact basically evil people who occasionally get it right, so we are not surprised. Second, we believe that the Scripture prophesied, “But understand this, that in the last days difficult times will come. For people will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, arrogant, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, ungrateful, unholy, unloving, irreconcilable, slanderers, without self-control, savage, opposed to what is good, treacherous, reckless, conceited, loving pleasure rather than loving God. They will maintain the outward appearance of religion but will have repudiated its power. So avoid people like these.” (2 Timothy 3:1-5 NET). Almost sounds like the nightly news!
This does not mean that Christians wring their hands and give up. Nor does it mean we sit around and do nothing. We have the greatest news about the greatest gift God has ever given — Jesus Christ. We believe that there is hope. We believe that people, communities, nations and the world can change. History is full of examples like that. One such example is a place called Nineveh. You can read the story in the Old Testament book of Jonah.
Nineveh was a thoroughly corrupt culture; so much so that God sent the prophet Jonah to pronounce God’s impending judgment upon them. Jonah did not want to go. He was familiar with the evil of this nation first hand having lived in the area that they regularly raided. One would think he would relish giving them the message of God’s vengeance upon them. But here is what he says to explain his reluctance to go “He prayed to the Lord and said, ‘Oh, Lord, this is just what I thought would happen when I was in my own country. This is what I tried to prevent by attempting to escape to Tarshish! — because I knew that you are gracious and compassionate, slow to anger and abounding in mercy, and one who relents concerning threatened judgment.’”(Jonah 4:2NET).
Judgment on Nineveh was certain, God had announced it. But when they heard the message of judgment, they had a change of mind that led to a change of heart and resulted in a change of action on their part and a relenting from immediate judgment from God. That does not mean judgment didn’t come. The Apostle Paul wrote, “Don’t be misled — you cannot mock the justice of God. You will always harvest what you plant.” (Galatians 6:7 NLT). Jonah’s warning to Nineveh was in or around 785 B.C. Their response of repentance bought them 173 more years before Babylon sacked the city in 612 B.C.
Often I hear people lamenting their desire to return to some previous period of history where things to them seemed to be more idyllic. We can’t (and won’t) ever go back, but we can repent and experience “times of refreshment.” Repent means to have a change of mind that leads to a change of heart that results in a change of direction. The message of the church needs to be “repent” to a world on the fast track toward destruction. If we hear and heed that message, like Nineveh we may be able to stay the hand of God’s judgment upon us.
