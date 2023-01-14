Last week we looked at the subject of Bible translations. For some this is a troublesome topic, nevertheless, it is an important topic. There are some bad translations out there, but there are some great translations as well.

I grew up on the King James Version of the Bible. Alternate translations were few and far between, and the main alternative to the KJV was one of those bad translations. Let me say right up front, I don’t think the KJV can be beat for its beauty. Today, 60-plus years later, even though I use other translations (and prefer them), if I have to look up a verse I’ve memorized but perhaps have forgotten the exact reference, I still have to resort to the King James version.

Recommended for you

Dr. John Pearrell is pastor emeritus of Gateway Community Church.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

Trending Videos