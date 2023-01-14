Last week we looked at the subject of Bible translations. For some this is a troublesome topic, nevertheless, it is an important topic. There are some bad translations out there, but there are some great translations as well.
I grew up on the King James Version of the Bible. Alternate translations were few and far between, and the main alternative to the KJV was one of those bad translations. Let me say right up front, I don’t think the KJV can be beat for its beauty. Today, 60-plus years later, even though I use other translations (and prefer them), if I have to look up a verse I’ve memorized but perhaps have forgotten the exact reference, I still have to resort to the King James version.
When I left my pre-medical studies at the University of Pittsburgh and went to Bible school, the first thing I was hit with was a requirement to have and use the New American Standard Bible for my classes. I almost left the school over that. I was pretty sure it was their way of trying to undermine my faith. I kid you not. I stayed and eventually made the transition to that fine translation, which became my main translation for the next 14 years.
During my time at Bible school (Moody Bible Institute), a new translation came out and it was required for my class in First and Second Thessalonians. I bought a paperback version of it because I knew I wouldn’t be changing away from the NASB. The required translation for the course was the New International Version, and I hated it. I would read my assignments in the NIV, but study the passages in the NASB. When I was done with the course, that New Testament NIV (the Old Testament was not translated or published yet in that version), sat on my bookshelf untouched for 13 years.
After graduating from Moody I entered Christian ministry, but soon discovered that I needed more education if I wanted to become a pastor. I went back to college, Trinity Bible College (now Trinity International University) where I studied Greek and got a degree in Bible. From there I went on to Wheaton Graduate School getting a master’s in Christian ministry and eventually got a PhD in theology from Christian Bible College and Seminary.
After my time at Wheaton, I went back into full-time Christian ministry with Youth for Christ. During this period, I hit a three-and-a-half-year spell which some Christian writers describe as “the dark night of the soul.” Reading my Bible was a chore. It was like eating straw. I was getting nothing out of it. I read only out of habit. My prayer life was also ineffectual during that time. It was like my prayers reached the ceiling of my house before bouncing back, unheard and unanswered.
One day after another fruitless quiet time (Bible study and prayer), I was walking through my hallway at home and spied the NIV sitting on my bookshelf. In desperation, I took it down and re-read the passage I had just read and come away from unimpressed. Suddenly, the heaven’s seemed to open. I couldn’t put the book down! I read the entire New Testament in two nights. The Bible had come alive to me again!
In 1987 I took my first full-time pastoral position. I preached from the NASB. Mostly, however, I painfully preached from the Greek. One day, after spending a week carefully translating the Greek so my people would understand a difficult passage better, my personal devotional time in the NIV, coincided with the passage I was preaching from that coming Sunday. What I discovered was that the NIV caught perfectly what the Greek said! If I had been using that translation in preaching, I wouldn’t have to bore my congregation with Greek lessons!
That experience taught me the value of using multiple translations. When I find myself starting to stall out in my personal devotional life, I switch to another good translation. Try it. I think you’ll benefit from it.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.