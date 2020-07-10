“Watch out for false prophets. They come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves.” (Matthew 7:15, NIV)
False prophets were common in ancient Israel. These false prophets prophesied only what the king and the people wanted to hear. Jeremiah said of these false prophets, “The prophets prophesy lies, the priests rule by their own authority, and my people love it this way. But what will you do in the end?” (Jeremiah 5:31, NIV). “They dress the wound of my people as though it were not serious. ‘Peace, peace,’ they say, when there is no peace.” (Jeremiah 6:14, NIV) “They have lied about the Lord; they said, ‘He will do nothing! No harm will come to us; we will never see sword or famine.’” (Jeremiah 5:12, NIV). “’Indeed, I am against those who prophesy false dreams,’ declares the Lord. ‘They tell them and lead my people astray with their reckless lies, yet I did not send or appoint them. They do not benefit these people in the least,’ declares the Lord.” (Jeremiah 23:32, NIV). They sound good. They are convincing but they are not helping you!
I may sound archaic to many of you with what I am about to say, but Satan is alive and well and he continues to spread his deceit through false preachers today just as surely as he spread them in ancient Israel through false prophets. When a pastor tells you that God did not send His Son as a perfect sacrifice for our sin, that is a false teacher! When that teacher makes the perhaps fine sounding but misguided argument that for God to do that means He would be a vengeful, spiteful God who is unworthy of us following, and declares that a God who demands a sacrifice is not the God proclaimed in Scripture, that is a false teacher.
Let’s just look at a few of the New Testament Scriptures. “That’s what Christ did definitively: suffered because of others’ sins, the Righteous One for the unrighteous ones. He went through it all—was put to death and then made alive—to bring us to God.” (1 Peter 3:18, The Message). There was a purpose in Christ’s death. It was a substitutionary death. That is, He took our place and suffered and died so we could live. It was a just payment for sin to meet the requirements of the justice of God.
Let me pause and unpack that a little. If God is only love, everyone goes to heaven no matter who they are or what they’ve done. Hitler, who murdered some 13 million people, is in heaven. Stalin, who murdered 60 million of his own people, is in heaven. Where is the justice in that? I find it interesting that we cry for justice, “No Justice, no Peace,” but when we face God’s Justice we think He should just look the other way! The truth is, if there were no justice in God, we could have no real peace.
The same Bible that teaches us God is love also teaches us that He is Just. “Then the Lord passed by in front of him and proclaimed, ‘The Lord, the Lord God, compassionate and gracious, slow to anger, and abounding in lovingkindness and truth; who keeps lovingkindness for thousands, who forgives iniquity, transgression and sin; yet He will by no means leave the guilty unpunished, visiting the iniquity of fathers on the children and on the grandchildren to the third and fourth generations.’” (Exodus 34:6–7, NASB95). Now, if God were only just, none of us would go to heaven because all of us have sinned (see Romans 3:23).
God, acting in love, not vengeance sent His Son (who I must add was a willing sacrifice not a helpless pawn in the hands of the Father), to pay the penalty of our sin (satisfying His Justice). The Apostle Paul wrote, “But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.” (Romans 5:8, NASB95). Far from Christ’s Sacrificial death pointing to a vengeful, spiteful God, it points to a caring, loving, sacrificing God. If false teachers today would read and believe the Bible, they would understand that.
More on this next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.