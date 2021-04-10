Annie Holmquist, editor of the “Intellectual Takeout” at the Charlemagne Institute writes, “Do you ever feel overwhelmed by the chaos and the noise that seems to be a normal part of life nowadays?
“If so, you’re not alone. Anything from a random comment on Twitter to the confirmation of a Supreme Court Justice to an election seems to pit various classes, genders, or political parties against each other. It’s as if we have turned every waking moment of our lives into a continual stream of victimhood and revolt against any form of stability.”
Isolation from COVID-19, media lies, and acrimonious political jargon have only exasperated the growing divide.
Back in the 1980s I authored an article for a book entitled “Parents and Children.” My article was on the effects television has on children. While researching for that article, I became aware that somewhere in the early ’60s our news media had moved away from a fair reporting of the news to a careful crafting of the news. To paraphrase Humpty Dumpty in “Through the looking glass,” “’Truth is whatever I want it to be,’ said Humpty Dumpty in a rather scornful tone, ‘it is exactly what I want it to be, neither more nor less.’”
Surprised? Not in the least. Here’s what the Apostle Paul wrote in 66 AD: “You may as well know this too, Timothy, that in the last days it is going to be very difficult to be a Christian. For people will love only themselves and their money; they will be proud and boastful, sneering at God, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful to them, and thoroughly bad. They will be hardheaded and never give in to others; they will be constant liars and troublemakers and will think nothing of immorality. They will be rough and cruel, and sneer at those who try to be good. They will betray their friends; they will be hotheaded, puffed up with pride, and prefer good times to worshiping God. They will go to church, yes, but they won’t really believe anything they hear. Don’t be taken in by people like that. They are the kind who craftily sneak into other people’s homes and make friendships with silly, sin-burdened women and teach them their new doctrines. Women of that kind are forever following new teachers, but they never understand the truth. And these teachers fight truth just as Jannes and Jambres fought against Moses. They have dirty minds, warped and twisted, and have turned against the Christian faith. But they won’t get away with all this forever. Someday their deceit will be well known to everyone, as was the sin of Jannes and Jambres.” (2 Timothy 3:1–9, The Living Bible)
The real problem is systemic sin. Alexsandr Solzhenitsysn wrote, “The line separating good and evil passes not through states, nor between classes, nor between political parties either — but right through every human heart — and through all human hearts.” It is this sin we must find a way of dealing with. We cannot do it. We need Christ. He and He alone can forgive and cleanse us from past sin and give us the power we need to resist present and future sins.
Here is the promise God gives to each of us, “But if we confess our sins to him, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all wickedness.” (1 John 1:9, NLT).
The problems we face as a nation, as a diverse group of people, are not going to be solved by laws passed. The government cannot address the systemic issue of sin. Only Christ can. We’ve tried everything else. It is time we returned to Him. “The wicked should stop doing wrong, and they should stop their evil thoughts. They should return to the Lord so he may have mercy on them. They should come to our God, because he will freely forgive them.” (Isaiah 55:7, NCV)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.