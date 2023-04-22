This is the second installment in a four-part series.
In my last article we began to examine four great needs that everyone has. The first need is feelings of loneliness, going along with this need is emptiness. During the 1960s and through the 1970s, there was tremendous unrest among young people. One University president was asked what he felt was the greatest problem among the young people on his campus. The person asking that question expected an answer of violence or perhaps the free-sex so prevalent the ’60s, but the university president, looking out his office window at the bustling students below, said he believed the greatest problem he saw was a problem of emptiness.
One of the major news magazines reported on the daughter of a wealthy business man. She had been crying for days at her college, and they couldn’t figure out what was wrong. Eventually, they had to dismiss her from school and send her home. For the next few weeks she continued to languish in her grief. No one could figure out what was wrong. Finally, she blurted out, “Father, I want something, but I don’t know what it is!”
Way back in the 17th century, Blaise Pascal, French mathematician and philosopher wrote, “There is a God-shaped vacuum in the heart of every (person) which cannot be filled by any created thing, but only by God the Creator, made known through Jesus Christ.”
Loneliness and emptiness go hand in hand. We live in an empty generation. Back in 1987 Bono and his band, U2 released a song entitled “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For.” The song was an instant hit and the single held the number one spot in Billboard ‘s Hot 100, received two nominations at the Thirtieth Annual Grammy Awards (1988) and is still a favorite today by audiences at the group’s concert tours. Perhaps one of the reasons the song persists is due in part to its relate-ability. There is an emptiness that persists in all cultures around the world today. Pascal is right, the emptiness within cannot be filled by any created thing. Nothing is big enough to fill the God-shaped void in our hearts.
Solomon wrote, “Those who love money will never have enough. How meaningless to think that wealth brings true happiness! The more you have, the more people come to help you spend it. So what good is wealth — except perhaps to watch it slip through your fingers!”(Ecclesiastes 5:10-11 NLT).
Jesus told the story of a wealthy farmer. “A rich man had a fertile farm that produced fine crops. He said to himself, ‘What should I do? I don’t have room for all my crops.’ Then he said, ‘I know! I’ll tear down my barns and build bigger ones. Then I’ll have room enough to store all my wheat and other goods. And I’ll sit back and say to myself, ‘My friend, you have enough stored away for years to come. Now take it easy! Eat, drink, and be merry!’ But God said to him, ‘You fool! You will die this very night. Then who will get everything you worked for?’ Yes, a person is a fool to store up earthly wealth but not have a rich relationship with God.” (Luke 12:16-21 NLT).
Things can never fill the emptiness we have in our hearts. A person buys a new phone. They are happy with it, generally for about 24 hours; then the desire for something else sets in. Solomon was right, we never have enough. Never. Our pursuit of things, be they a new item or a new relationship, reveals the emptiness in our hearts. Our unrest with who we are screams “emptiness.”
The God-void in our hearts reveals itself in so many tangible ways. When God is missing, so are morals. We want something, we feel justified in getting it no matter what we have to do to obtain it. When God is missing, we have no sense of real right or wrong, only desire; if the desire is there, we feel justified in satisfying it no matter what the cost. Am I suggesting that a person can’t be good without God? Well, on one hand, that would depend on your definition of “good” wouldn’t it? It would depend on your standard of good. Scripture (both in the Old and New Testaments) tell us, “No one does good, not a single one.” (Romans 3:12 NLT).
The emptiness in our hearts is an emptiness caused by our sin. We are not sinners because we do bad things, we do bad things because we are sinners at heart. Only God through the person of Jesus Christ can fill the void in your heart.
