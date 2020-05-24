I have been writing on the difficult subject of death. Last week I pointed out that heaven isn’t populated by good people or deserving people but by forgiven people. You cannot work your way into heaven. The Apostle Paul wrote, “God saved you by his grace when you believed. And you can’t take credit for this; it is a gift from God. Salvation is not a reward for the good things we have done, so none of us can boast about it.” (Ephesians 2:8–9, NLT).
When Jesus was preparing His followers for His imminent death, he assured them one, that there was life after death (John 14:1-3) and two, He and He alone was the only way to obtain this life (John 14:6). That makes some people mad, but face it, when all is said and done, every religion claims exclusivity! The only real question is which one has the evidence to back up their claims?
Over and over again, Jesus made the claim to be, Himself, the exclusive way. “Jesus told him, ‘I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one can come to the Father except through me.’” (John 14:6, NLT). Despite what some mistakenly claim, the context of the word themselves, the context of the setting in which they were uttered, as well as the context of the text itself all points to Jesus making this claim about Himself—it is not a claim about His teaching, it is not a claim about following His way of love, it is a claim about Himself! “I am the way” not My way is the way or love is the way, Jesus makes this personal. “No one comes to the Father (a universal exclusive) except through Me.” Again, not through following what I say, but through “me;” this is clearly personal
If you don’t believe that, travel a few hours later when Jesus, enters the garden and prays, “My Father, if it is possible, may this cup (crucifixion) be taken from me. Yet not as I will but as you will.” (Matthew 26:39 NIV). What is Jesus asking here? He is asking that if salvation can be obtained any other way, don’t let Him go to the cross. Does He go to the cross? Yes. What does that mean? There is no other way to the Father except through the Son. Not His way, not His teaching, not through anything else; only through Jesus. All roads do not lead to Heaven, only the One who came down from Heaven has the ability to lead anyone to heaven.
This is not popular today. We think we are being magnanimous when we teach (wrongly) that it doesn’t really matter what you believe as long as you believe; that eventually everyone gets to heaven their own way. To make this claim, some who claim to believe Jesus deny Jesus’ clear claim that “no one comes to the Father except through Him.” I find it preposterous that some will claim to love and follow Jesus, but when they disagree with something Jesus said, they are quick to claim that verses like John 14:6 were not spoken by Jesus but added later by some editor. They want a Jesus of their own making; a Jesus of their own liking.
C.S. Lewis wrote, “[To have Faith in Christ] means, of course, trying to do all that He says. There would be no sense in saying you trusted a person if you would not take his advice. Thus if you have really handed yourself over to Him, it must follow that you are trying to obey Him. But trying in a new way, a less worried way. Not doing these things in order to be saved, but because He has begun to save you already. Not hoping to get to Heaven as a reward for your actions, but inevitably wanting to act in a certain way because a first faint gleam of Heaven is already inside you.”
As I wrap up this series on death, I want to circle back to the observation we started this series with, namely, “You are not prepared to live until you are prepared to die.” Are you prepared? You can be. It has nothing to do with what you do; it has everything to do with what He has done! The exclusive claim by Jesus is strangely inclusive as well! All who go to heaven get there the same way! It is not that they earned their way into heaven, but they accept the free gift that Jesus offered to them.
