Back in the 1980s, when I was a part of the volunteer chaplain staff for Rockdale Hospital (this was before they hired a full-time chaplain), while making my rounds, one of the nurses stopped me and asked me to look in on a terminal patient. It is an experience I will never forget. The man was dying from cancer, and he was not an easy patient. In fact, he was trying everyone’s patience!
I tapped on his door, and then opened it to a dark, drapes pulled room. Sitting on the side of the bed, hugging a pillow, and rocking back and forth was the patient. I told him who I was and he cursed me, told me he didn’t believe in God, had no desire to speak to me, and ordered me to get out of his room.
In addition to ministry, I happen to perform magical illusions, and I had a few tricks with me. I always carried these when visiting the hospital to hopefully bring some joy to the patients.
I told the angry man I would leave, but said, “Hey, before I do, would you like to see something interesting?” The man’s interest was piqued, and he stopped rocking. I turned on the lights and did a few simple tricks. With that the man’s hostility melted and he became chatty. This elderly reminisced about his father telling me numerous times, “My father told me never to play cards with a magician, because you could never win!” As I finally rose to leave, I said, “Can I ask you a question? Your father was wise in his advice, and you were wise to follow it. We magicians do cheat! You were wise to follow his advice on this. Why would you not gamble with something as insignificant as a card game with a magician, but you are willing to gamble with your life discounting the claims of the Bible?” I didn’t wait for an answer. The now silent patient turned off the light, and when back to hugging his pillow and rocking on his bedside. I never saw him again.
Truth be told, all of us are terminal. As I write this article, I just learned of the death of Colin Powell due to complications of COVID. COVID has been a terrible plague all around the world, but it has not increased the death rate. Death is a 100% in every generation. We fear it, we try to avoid it, we deny it, but we can’t escape it; eventually death comes to us all.
As a pastor, I have seen my share of death. From day-old infants to young children, to the elderly. A common theme I have heard over my 46 years of full-time ministry, no matter whether the age of the deceased was mere hours or nearly a century, “It’s too soon.” Why do we say that? Solomon said that “God has put eternity in our hearts.” (Ecclesiastes 3:11). So, whether we believe in God or not, the reality is there. We know it. We feel it. We may deny it, but it is still very much present in our thinking. It was psychologist Gregory Zilberg who said, “Fear of death is present in our mental thoughts at all times.”
The only answer to our questions in this area are found in the Bible. The Bible alone tells us how to prepare for eternity. It gives us hope. Christianity is the only religion in the world that offers us a Savior. The French mathematician-philosopher Blaise Pascal (1623-1662) is credited with this wager, “If I choose to believe the Bible and later on find out I was wrong, I would have lost nothing. If I choose to believe anything else and later on find out I was wrong (and the Bible right) I would have lost everything.”
You owe it to yourself to discover for yourself what you believe about the Bible, not through secondhand sources who quote the Bible as authoritative when it fits their views but then deny the Bible’s authority with it goes against their views. If it is true, eternity is at stake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.