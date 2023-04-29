This is the third in a four-part series.
Psychologist Abraham Maslow is most famous for developing the Maslow’s hierarchy of needs triangle as the key to understanding human behavioral motivation. In my preceding articles, I shared with you human psychological needs that I have observed in over 50 years of ministry. Needs that I know when I am speaking to an audience, these are four things with which I know people are struggling.
The first of this series dealt with the problem of loneliness. Last week we dealt with the problem of emptiness. In this article we will look at the problem of guilt, and next week we will explore the problem of the fear of death.
Guilt is not something we like to even admit exists, let alone admit having. Mark Twain once observed, “Everyone is a moon, and has a dark side which (they) never show to anybody.” It is that dark side that results in the guilt with which we struggle. Christians call this problem sin, and the Bible records, “For everyone has sinned; we all fall short of God’s glorious standard.” (Romans 3:23 NLT).
In my first full-time ministry, we worked with “kids in trouble or kids headed for trouble.” We were recognized by our local Juvenile Justice System as having the most effective and successful programs in the state. As a result of that, I was invited to give a lecture on counseling the adolescent to a group of people who were all studying to become nurses. Since our program was Christian-based, I talked about the problem of guilt, its root cause (sin) and its only real solution, the forgiveness we find in Christ.
At the end of my lecture, we had a question and answer session. One student stood up and announced that she would be glad when antiquated thinkers like me were a thing of the past. She said, “When we get rid of religion and the false guilt it produces, children will be able to have sex and not feel guilty.”
I told her it would never happen. The problem of guilt will never be resolved by denying its cause. People feel guilt because they are guilty. Telling them that they shouldn’t feel guilty or that guilt is merely a false construct of narrow religious thought, won’t solve the issue.
One young woman said, “I have sex experience, and I don’t even believe in God, but I always feel guilty.” Of course she does, whether we believe in God or not, His laws are written on our hearts (Romans 2:15). Like the young woman just mentioned, you might not believe that, you might not like that, but still the guilt is there and you can’t explain it or shake it. It is like trying to push a beach ball under water; you may succeed for a little while, but eventually that beach ball is going to pop to the surface once again, often with a force you weren’t expecting.
Agree or not, guilt is real and it requires not blaming others for its presence but, going back to the illustration above, letting the air out. Here’s how that is done: “But if we confess our sins to him, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all wickedness. If we claim we have not sinned, we are calling God a liar and showing that his word has no place in our hearts.” (1 John 1:9-10 NLT).
Let me give you a real case example of how this works. In my first ministry, we had a camping program that took kids from the Youth Development Centers. One year one of the centers sent us a kid they labeled as hopeless. They told us, “The only reason we’re sending him to you, is the staff here is tired of dealing with him.” We found a whole different story. The teen was actually delightful. He committed his heart to Christ early on, and we had no trouble at all with him. At the final campfire, he said, “Fourteen months ago, my heart was hot like that campfire, and I killed a man. That man was my own brother. Although I will never get over the regret and sorrow that I have for killing my brother, I know one thing: God has forgiven me.”
He returned to the YDC (we hated to see him go), and shortly thereafter we got a call from his mother thanking us for the change in her son. Then we got an angry call from the YDC telling us that they would never send us another child. They said, “We have been trying to get him to admit he was guilty, but recognize that it was not his fault for what he did! He needs to put the blame on his father! But you send him back thinking he’s forgiven.”
Just to wrap this up. The change Christ had made in him stuck. Four years later he was released from the YDC, enrolled in a Christian College, graduated after his fellow students voted him “the most likely to succeed,” and last I heard he had entered full-time vocational ministry. Call guilt what it is, then recognize there is therapy through the forgiveness of Jesus Christ.
