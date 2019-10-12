In my last article we explored what the political life of a professed Christian should look like. It is given to us in Philippians 1:27: “Above all, you must live as citizens of heaven, conducting yourselves in a manner worthy of the Good News about Christ. Then, whether I come and see you again or only hear about you, I will know that you are standing together with one spirit and one purpose, fighting together for the faith, which is the Good News.” (Philippians 1:27, NLT). Believers are to “live as citizens of heaven conducting themselves in a manner worthy of the good news about Christ.”
Paul wrote these words to believers who were living in one of the Roman Empires’ politically hot cities. Philippi was known as “little Rome” in the day. They were thoroughly Roman in their outlook, which means they were all about the glory of Rome. That was Rome’s major quest: glory. On an individual level this translated into seeking glory for oneself; a dog-eat-dog mentality. Power in Rome was about besting the person ahead of you — by hook or by crook! So in his letter to the believers in this Roman city, Paul says, remember that your real citizenship is in heaven, and behave as citizens of heaven living in a Roman colony!
Believers must never forget that, while we live in the world, we have a higher calling! We are to be in the world, but we must guard against the world being in us! Our political allegiance should be first and foremost to the King of Heaven not to any worldly political party! I am not suggesting that Christians shouldn’t be involved in political parties, what I am stating as a fact however is that Christians must not confuse their political leanings as “Christian.” That is, we are called as citizens of heaven to simply be ambassadors of heaven in the culture we find ourselves living in. An ambassador represents his or her home country; they don’t represent themselves and they certainly don’t start living as representatives of their host countries!
There is a story circulating regarding an incident in the life of Alexander the Great. Whether the story is accurate or merely legend, I do not know. Account details lead me to believe that it is based on fact. During the second Greco-Persian war, Alexander was holding court in Nebuchadnezzar’s great palace in Babylon. He sat upon the great golden throne, pronouncing sentences for the crimes charged to his soldiers. The sergeant-at-arms brought in one soldier after another and read their crimes. No one could deliver them from Alexander’s severe judgments.
Finally, the sergeant-at-arms brought in a young Macedonian soldier and read aloud his crime: fleeing in the face of the enemy. This cowardice Alexander could not tolerate. But as he looked on this young soldier, Alexander’s countenance changed from stern to soft. Smiling, he said to the lad, “Son, what is your name?” The boy said softly, “Alexander.” The smile left the king’s face. He said, “What did you say?” The young man snapped to attention. “Alexander, sir.” The king turned crimson and shouted, “WHAT IS YOUR NAME?” The boy began to stammer and said, “Al Alex Alexander, sir.” The king burst out of his chair, grabbed the young man by the tunic, stared him in the face, then threw him on the ground and said, “Soldier, change your conduct or change your name!”
Again, whether this story is true or legend, I do not know. However, I have to wonder if that is not how Jesus feels about some of us who use His name so freely, joining Him to causes He could never support.
The Apostle John I think had this in mind when he wrote, “My dear friends, don’t believe everything you hear. Carefully weigh and examine what people tell you. Not everyone who talks about God comes from God. There are a lot of lying preachers loose in the world.” (1 John 4:1, The Message)