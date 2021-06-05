I believe in the historical narrative of the creation story found in Genesis 1-3. I don’t believe it is myth narrative used to describe the complexity of creation to a simple and naive people, and I don’t believe that science supports the evolutionary narrative of Charles Darwin. Many scientists today will tell you if what we know now about DNA and the complexity of even the simplest of life forms were known in Darwin’s day, his theory would never have been even possible let alone acceptable. I believe God created, not nature or chance.
Now, there is only one reason people reject the creation narrative in Genesis — and it has nothing to do with science or evidence; it has everything to do with desire. Darwin and his advocates all tell us that they were looking for an explanation of the world devoid of a Creator God because they instinctively knew that if there was a creator, He gets to set the rules. They wanted a world where they got to set the rules, so they invented their own “creation” narrative. Aldous Huxley wrote, “I had motives for not wanting the world to have a meaning; and consequently assumed that it had none, and was able without any difficulty to find satisfying reasons for this assumption. The philosopher who finds no meaning in the world is not concerned exclusively with a problem in pure metaphysics. He is also concerned to prove that there is no valid reason why he personally should not do as he wants to do. For myself, as no doubt for most of my friends, the philosophy of meaninglessness was essentially an instrument of liberation from a certain system of morality. We objected to the morality because it interfered with our sexual freedom. The supporters of this system claimed that it embodied the meaning — the Christian meaning, they insisted — of the world. There was one admirably simple method of confuting these people and justifying ourselves in our erotic revolt: we would deny that the world had any meaning whatever.”
Those who promote a world without God today do so for the same philosophical reason, not because of any objective scientific evidence. The evidence they claim is always convoluted and manufactured.
As I type this article I have a watch on my wrist. If I claimed that my watch was simply the result of time and chance, you would think me crazy (and rightly so). On the other hand, because I look at a vastly complex universe and choose to believe that we got here by design, those who disagree consider me crazy. In fact, Richard Dawkins, admitting to the complexity of life and the impossibility of it all coming about by chance, said he believes that this world was seeded by little green men. He prefers that view over God. Of course, he is still left with how those little green men came to be (apart from the chance he disregards) and sadly, people look at his “little green men” statement as being the statement of a renowned scholar, but a statement regarding a divine creator as being the statement of an ignorant bumpkin. There is only one explanation for such a view: desire. We want a world where we get to be God, where we get to set the rules; a world where we can justify our erotic revolt.
For those like me who believe in Creation, this same desire was the cause of our ruinous fall. Adam and Eve lived in a perfect world. They had everything they ever needed. They had one simple restriction. And just like us today, their whole focus was on the restriction not on God’s ample provision. They wanted more. They wanted the right to choose their own rules; write their own laws and they brought ruin on the world. A ruin we suffer from today, but a ruin we choose to blame the Creator for rather than owning our own culpability. “We are ruined by our own stupidity, though we blame the Lord.” (Proverbs 19:3, CEV)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.