Last week my column was written pre-election; this week’s article post-election. It appears that Joe Biden is the clear winner, though there seems to be some question and perhaps legal appeals concerning the sudden appearance of ballots that were exclusively cast for the democratic candidates in each race. Not a surprise. The first highly contested election in my lifetime was Kennedy-Nixon. If I recall correctly, Nixon won the popular ballot, but Kennedy took the Electoral College vote.
Then, in the Bush-Gore race, the shoe was on the other foot and there was a cry of Bush stealing the election. Reminds me of something Solomon wrote that is included in the Bible, “History merely repeats itself. It has all been done before. Nothing under the sun is truly new.” (Ecclesiastes 1:9, NLT). Kennedy/Nixon 1960 election, Bush/Gore 2000 election (decided by the court finally December 12, 2000 in Bush v. Gore U.S. 98), then Trump/Clinton in 2016, a vote once again where Hillary won the popular vote but Trump the Electoral College vote. Now, we have Biden vs. Trump in 2020, a vote again headed to the court for adjudication. No matter what happens, there will be those dissatisfied and disgruntled for at least the next four years.
It is OK to be dissatisfied. It is OK to be disgruntled. It is not OK to carry those feelings on for the next four years! Such an attitude only damages your own soul and destroys your own peace. To carry a feeling of “not my president” only hurts you. Ultimately such an attitude will destroy your country. We have to get over the insistence that if we are to be united we must all share the same feelings, ideas and desires. Erwin Lutzer was right when, back in the 1980s he observed, “The further away from the Judeo-Christian world view we go, the less tolerance we will exhibit.” We are seeing that come to fruition in our current society.
I think it was the cartoon character Pogo who said, “We have met the enemy and he is us!” It was true back in the early 20th century when Walt Kelly drew the cartoon, and it is true today. The greatest danger to the American way of life, to the American dream, is us! Following Solomon’s observation from above, every great society (and by great I do not mean flawless, but rather influential) in history collapsed first from within before they were over-run by enemies from without. Freedom is not the ability to do what we want, but the ability to do what we ought. Let us never forget that. Our “enemy” is not those who think different, look different, or act different than us, our greatest enemy is ourselves!
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, the Russian novelist and political commentator, who survived the Russian gulags and wrote with amazing insight into the human condition, once famously said this: “The dividing line between good and evil runs right through the middle of every human heart.” He is right. He is actually affirming what the Bible has affirmed for centuries. “What is causing the quarrels and fights among you? Don’t they come from the evil desires at war within you? You want what you don’t have, so you scheme and kill to get it. You are jealous of what others have, but you can’t get it, so you fight and wage war to take it away from them. Yet you don’t have what you want because you don’t ask God for it. And even when you ask, you don’t get it because your motives are all wrong — you want only what will give you pleasure.” (James 4:1–3, NLT),
Apologist Andy Bannister wrote, “What the world needs, as an answer to violence and injustice, poverty and pain, is not a clever philosophy, not a religious system, not a new politic, not more money, more education — none of these will fundamentally change anything. Rather, it needs individual transformation, a radical transformation of the human heart. Only Jesus Christ offers that possibility if we are willing to surrender our lives to him.”
