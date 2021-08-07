The story is told that in the early days of our space program a computer malfunction threatened to scrap a crucial launch. NASA’s best and brightest were scrambling to find and fix the problem, but to no avail. It seemed like our race into space was about to suffer a serious setback. Near pandemonium reigned in the control center when suddenly the doors opened and in walked an unimpressive, unassuming man. Most ignored him, those who didn’t were incensed that during this time of crisis, this unknown man was wandering through the chaos, unflappable.
The man walked over to the malfunctioning computer, turned a few knobs, and without a word turned and walked out of the room. As he did, the massive computer hummed back to life, the problem was solved, and the mission was a success.
As the celebrations calmed, the dust settled, someone asked, “Who was that man?” Eventually they discovered the answer, and everything fell into place; the man was the computer’s inventor.
I cannot vouch for the veracity of that story; I first heard in sometime in the late ’60s, but I never forgot it. It makes perfect sense that the creator of the computer would have an intimate knowledge on how to adjust the dials for ultimate function.
Today I see a world functioning in chaos. News anchors, politicians, law enforcement, social workers, psychologists, historians, philosophers, and others are all trying to figure out where things went wrong and answer the question “How do we fix it?” Sadly, the popular answer to this question seems to lie in the failed utopian promises of Marxism. How does the saying go? “The definition of insanity is doing the same things over and over again and expecting different results.”
Perhaps it is time to rediscover what the Creator has to say. Not our preferred view of what He says, but what He actually said. After all, he left us with a Human Manual (the Bible); maybe we should read it and heed it! Not our interpretation of what we think it says, or more correctly, what we want it to say, but what does it actually say?
Let me summarize it as best I can. God created, man corrupted, God seeks to restore. The problem in all of this is that middle statement, “man corrupted.” We find that in Genesis 3, and by Genesis 4 we see Cain trying to get the Creator to accept his (the creatures) understanding of things. He refuses to approach the Creator God by the standards He has set, instead He wants the Creator God to accept the standards he (Cain) thinks he should accept. But, instead of adjusting his own approach, he decides to kill the one who got it right (Abel). We continue that insanity today. Instead of accepting the sacrifice Jesus made for us, we insist that there must be other ways, and we “kill” (if not literally, intellectually) anyone who causes us to see the error of our own ways!
How does the Creator put it? “The Lord who rules over all says to the people of Jerusalem: “Do not listen to what those prophets are saying to you. They are filling you with false hopes. They are reporting visions of their own imaginations, not something the Lord has given them to say. They continually say to those who reject what the Lord has said, ‘Things will go well for you!’ They say to all those who follow the stubborn inclinations of their own hearts, ‘Nothing bad will happen to you!’ Yet which of them has ever stood in the Lord’s inner circle so they could see and hear what he has to say? Which of them have ever paid attention or listened to what he has said?” (Jeremiah 23:16–18, NET).
