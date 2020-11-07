By time this article appears the election will be a thing of the past. Whether or not it is decided by the time this article appears is anyone’s guess. My concern over this particular election has less to do with the candidates as it does with the rabid, vicious, sometimes violent response of voters. In my lifetime, I have witnessed 17 presidential elections. I voted for some of the candidates, and I voted against some of the candidates; but whichever candidate won, whether I agreed with them or not, they had my support. In 2017 that all changed. For four years I have heard people declare, “He’s not my president!”
Now, we are approaching (as I write) the 15th election of my adult life. However you may have voted, the vote has been taken and the die has been cast. Now the real work begins. It is not in the White House but in our own homes. How will we respond to the news of the victory or defeat or our candidate?
Whether we like it or not, the results of this election (and every election) are not so much “the will of the people,” as it is the will of God. Read Romans 13:1-6. This is a difficult passage. Whenever I would speak on it I had people come up and argue, “But what about (fill in the blank)?” They were looking for loopholes; looking for ways around this very clear teaching from the Apostle Paul, who I believe was writing under the guidance of God Himself on this. And remember, when Paul wrote these words, Nero was on the throne in Rome! The people Paul wrote these words to were Christians in Rome who were suffering because of the one on the throne!
For me, if my candidate wins, he will have my prayers and support for the next four years (then we get to do this again, Lord willing). If the other candidate wins, even though I may disagree with their views and stances, he will have my prayers and support for the next four years. I have harsh news for some of you; if you are American, whoever occupies that chair is your president whether you claim it or not!
That said, for those of us who are believers, the real need at the moment is to pray for the coming together of our country during this post-election period. Again, while I am writing this pre-election day, I hear rumblings about coming civil unrest if Trump is re-elected. One prominent congress person actually said in a public speech, “If you don’t want the riots to continue, you must put our party in office.” Threat? Promise? Mere observation? I don’t know; what I do know is that we are not currently the United States of America, we are clearly the Divided States of America. The division is deep, the animosity palpable.
Our only real hope is not a return to some past period of history, a return to something that will “make America Great again,” but a return to God. It was Saint Augustine who said, “Our hearts are restless, O God, until they find their rest in Thee.”
There is a restlessness in America today that cannot be solved by who is in the White House, or who is in the Court House, or who is in the Houses of Congress, but by who resides on the throne of our hearts. We are seeing in our nation today the Truth of Proverbs 14:34, “God-devotion makes a country strong; God-avoidance leaves people weak.” (Proverbs 14:34, The Message).
I personally don’t know why anyone would want to serve as a leader in a largely ungrateful nation, but I am glad there are those who do. Our job is to support them, not criticize them. If you are a Christian pray for them whether or not you agree with them. “Pray especially for rulers and their governments to rule well so we can be quietly about our business of living simply, in humble contemplation.” (1 Timothy 2:2, The Message).
