We seem to be on the downward side of the world-wide pandemic caused by the coronavirus or COVID-19. At the risk of sounding callous or insensitive to those who may have experienced loss due to this illness, I have to remind you that this disease did not result in an increased death rate. Now, before you think I am some type of conspiracy theorist here, let me explain. No pandemic, no war, no natural disaster ever increases the death rate: death is 100% in every generation. One out of one dies. That is the result of living in this sin-scarred, fallen world. With this in view, one wise philosopher said, “You are not prepared to live until you are prepared to die.”
Death is not an easy or pleasant topic. Generally, the only time we think of it or speak of it is at funerals, and then our discussion is blurred by tears.
There is a story of two notorious brothers who lived in a small town. Neither of these men was well-liked because they were scoundrels, cheats, bullies and believed to be criminals, though that was never fully proven.
The time came when one of the brothers died. The remaining one approached a local pastor and said, “I am prepared to give your church $10,000 if you will do my brother’s funeral and in the process say that he was a saint.” Isn’t that how it is at most funerals? It generally doesn’t matter how bad the person was, at the funeral they are always talked about in glowing colors.
The pastor agreed to the man’s conditions, and it became the talk of the town. Within the church a secret board meeting was called, and the discussion was whether or not the church should accept such tainted money (what would that do to their reputation in the community?) and whether the pastor should be immediately fired for agreeing to such terms in the first place. One wizened leader counseled that the board not act in haste but wait and see how the pastor handled the situation. He also said, “As far as the money goes, I say we accept it — the devil has had it long enough!”
The day of the funeral arrived, and it seemed that the entire town was present, curious as to how this pastor would handle the remaining brother’s request. The pastor stood, looked down on the open casket in front of him and said, “The man you see lying there was a scoundrel, a cheat, a mean-spirited low-life of the worst kind. But, compared to his brother he was a saint.”
My point in this hopefully somewhat humorous story is a graphic reminder of how skewed our views become during our times of grief. Therefore, if the only time we think of death is at funerals, we will never get this right; we will never be prepared to live because we will never really be prepared to die. This reality hit me when I realized that whether it is the death of a young person, or the death of someone approaching 100 years of age, the comment “they were taken too soon” belies the fact that we don’t give this final reality any serious thought.
As a Christian, I don’t believe we were created to die. I think our struggle with death supports my belief. Death did not enter the world in creation, but death entered through sin. Solomon wrote, “He (God) has set eternity in the human heart.” (Ecclesiastes 3:11 NIV). We were created for life, not death. But we die in this life; therefore, there must be something more than this life, something beyond this life for which our human hearts naturally long. I believe there is. We will look at that next week.
