There is an internet joke going around about people stressing out because 2022 sounds like Twenty Twenty Too. I don’t know what this year will hold, but whatever it may hold, good or bad, you can have hope! That’s the message of the cross and resurrection.
If we had lived in the first century, if we had been followers of Jesus, at the cross, hope would have been lost. We tend to forget that. Jesus’ early followers thought the cross marked the end; that they had wasted three years of their lives following a man they thought, they hoped, was the Messiah, but the cross would have erased any hope of that. Jesus was dead and Messiahs and certainly the Son of God, don’t die!
Let me pause here and answer a criticism I often hear. People mock the Christian message claiming that we teach that on the cross God died. That is not what we teach. In fact, in one very real sense we believe no one dies. Oh, the body may die, but the real you, the immaterial part of you, the soul or spirit lives on. When Jesus died on the cross, it was a physical death, not a spiritual death. God had not died, and frankly neither will you. Your body may die, but the real you will go on existing either in heaven with God or in hell separated from God. That destination will be your own choice, so don’t blame God for it. He has made a way out; if you refuse to take it, that’s on you, not Him.
Back to my narrative. When Jesus died on the cross, that ended the movement. There were no Christ-followers between the cross and resurrection. None. They had given up, and if you read the narrative in Scripture they were either hiding in fear or returned to their former way of life. That is what the Scripture says. If you want proof, even though Jesus had told them he would rise, not one of His followers was at the tomb counting down expecting a glorious resurrection. In fact, when the news first came of His resurrection through the women who had gone to prepare the body they were sure they were going to find, none of them believed! They were not expecting Jesus to rise. They had, in fact, stopped believing in Him. He was dead and so were their expectations. Even when Peter and John go to the tomb to investigate the report we read that they found the empty tomb but “(… they did not yet understand the scripture that Jesus must rise from the dead.)” (John 20:9, NET). These early disciples didn’t believe in the resurrection because of their faith, nor did they believe it because of their expectations (those had been dashed at the cross), they came to believe it because they saw the risen Lord! In fact, apart from the physical resurrection of Jesus from the dead, there is no way to explain the Christian religion!
What does any of this have to do with today? Just as surely as hope had been rekindled by the resurrection of Christ from the dead in the first century, that message can give us hope today! Not an empty hope. Not an unfounded faith in a myth of some sort; a legend. But a sure hope in the person and promises of the One who walked out of that tomb! Paul, who prior to his own conversion was no friend of Christianity wrote, “He has given proof (of this message) to all people by raising (Jesus) from the dead” (Acts 17:31).
Here is how this can help relieve our stress and anxiety today: if death has been defeated, what do we have to be afraid about? God’s promise is “For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor heavenly rulers, nor things that are present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor anything else in creation will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.” (Romans 8:38—39, NET). You don’t have to live a life of fear if you will give your heart to Jesus.
