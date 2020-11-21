“I tremble for my Country when I realize God is just and that His justice cannot sleep forever.” Thomas Jefferson.
“Doing what is right makes a nation great, but sin will bring disgrace to any people.” (Proverbs 14:34, NCV).
“The secular left does not believe that America can be fixed; they say it must be destroyed.” Dr. Erwin Lutzer.
Where are we in America today? After 20 years of divisive politics we now are (to no one’s surprise) in the midst of the most divisive election this country has known, in my lifetime at least. We stand at the crossroads. Where will it take us? Down the pathway of destruction or down a pathway of reconstruction? Historically, socialism is a failed system. It has never worked. Socialism has never been about sharing the wealth; it has always been about sharing the poverty. Make no mistake about it, if we continue on the path we seem to have chosen, we will be like every other failed socialist country in the world.
Now, there are those who claim that the politics of Jesus and the politics of the early church were the politics of socialism. Often, I find people pointing to the passage in Acts 4:32, “The group of believers were united in their hearts and spirit. All those in the group acted as though their private property belonged to everyone in the group. In fact, they shared everything.” (Acts 4:32, NCV) and claiming that this is proof positive that God’s economy is an economy of socialism. It is no such thing! This is a willing sharing that came from transformed hearts; not a forced sharing that came from church (or governmental) edict. In fact, it was this uncommon love that marked the early church for the first three centuries!
When Dr. Luke writes these words in Acts (and remember Dr. Luke was not an early follower of Christ; that is, he wasn’t one of the 12 Apostles. Luke was a Gentile Physician by vocation and an investigative reporter by avocation), what he writes was totally counter-culture to the day. The culture of the day was pitiless. Mercy was seen as a vice, not as a virtue. This type of behavior in the church was an anomaly in society. It was these early followers of Christ taking His command to love one another literally, and it overcame an empire.
While many today want to discount the message of Christ and the church, it is an enigma that they do so using the morals introduced by Christ and the church. Morals and a lifestyle that unfortunately even today are too often foreign to the church!
There are, and have been, problems and abuses in the church. Problems that arose in the fourth century when Christ-followers exchanged the power of Christ’s love for the power of the State. When the persecuted became, often, the persecuting. Even today there are many Christians who put their hope in the state (who is in office or who is not in office), and we expect the state to do for us what we should have been doing all along!
Is God’s judgment about to fall on us? I don’t know. Personally, I don’t think that is a question we should be worried about. Instead, we should be asking ourselves, is God’s judgment about to fall on me? The words that I keep before myself are the words of the Apostle John, “And now, children, stay with Christ. Live deeply in Christ. Then we’ll be ready for him when he appears, ready to receive him with open arms, with no cause for red-faced guilt or lame excuses when he arrives.” (1 John 2:28, The Message)
