This is the second in a three-part series on love.
Last week I started a series about love. Love cannot exist in the absence of truth nor can it exist in the absence of judgement. The same Bible that says “God is love,” also says God is just. “Then he passed in front of Moses and called out, ‘I am the Lord God. I am merciful and very patient with my people. I show great love, and I can be trusted. I keep my promises to my people forever, but I also punish anyone who sins. When people sin, I punish them and their children, and also their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.’” (Exodus 34:6–7, CEV). Parenthetically, let me point out here that God is not acting unfairly here; He is not holding me accountable for my father’s sin. Rather He is pointing out that sin is never just personal; it always affects others. The New Living Translation catches the idea of this last verse when it says, “I lavish unfailing love to a thousand generations. I forgive iniquity, rebellion, and sin. But I do not excuse the guilty. I lay the sins of the parents upon their children and grandchildren; the entire family is affected— even children in the third and fourth generations.” (Exodus 34:7, NLT). Sin is never a private matter.
Those who think love never holds people accountable have a weak view of love.
In 1987 I had a doctor who told me that I had cancer. Not just cancer, “but the most aggressive form of cancer known.” I was shocked. That was not something I wanted to hear. He went on telling me that I had to have surgery. I didn’t like that either. I asked him “When?” He responded, “First thing tomorrow.” At that point I said, “Doctor, what you just told me is not very loving! I don’t like your diagnosis! I’m going to find a doctor who will tell me what I want to hear! Who will tell me I don’t have cancer, and I don’t have to worry about it!”
Had that been my approach, I would not be writing this article. Love doesn’t cover up truth. The same Bible that talks about the love of God also talks about judgment and hell (eternal damnation). People don’t like that. We don’t want a Father in Heaven, we want a grandfather in heaven. One whose entire interest is saying, “All that matters is that they have a good time!” The problem is, the God who created us knows that we cannot have a good time apart from Him. Someone once wrote, “The chains of sin are so light you cannot feel them, until they become so strong you cannot break them.” Sin, (anything that goes against God) promises freedom but delivers bondage. It promises pleasure but delivers pain. It promises life but delivers death. Love warns us about such things. Love warns us about the reality of hell.
Does that sound odd to you? Some of you refuse to accept the free gift God offers you in Christ precisely because you have a problem with the concept of hell. C.S. Lewis wrote, “(The doctrine of hell) is one of the chief grounds on which Christianity is attacked as barbarous and the goodness of God impugned. We are told that it is a detestable doctrine — and indeed, I too detest it from the bottom of my heart—and are reminded of the tragedies in human life which have come from believing it. Of the other tragedies which come from not believing it we are told less.” (The Problem of Pain p. 119). Then he goes on to observe, “In the long run the answer to all those who object to the doctrine of hell, is itself a question: What are you asking God to do? To wipe out their past sins and, at all costs, to give them a fresh start, smoothing every difficulty and offering every miraculous help? But He has done so, on Calvary. To forgive them? They will not be forgiven. To leave them alone? Alas, I am afraid that is what He does.” (C.S. Lewis).
When you think of it, for those who insist that God leave them alone and let them have their own way, heaven itself would be hell to them since in heaven God’s will reigns supreme.
Real love is not blind. It does not simply look the other way and pretend that nothing is wrong. Real love is willing to sound the alarm when necessary. More next week.
