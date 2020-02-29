Last week we began looking at the difficult area of forgiveness. I asked you to read Matthew 18:21-35 where Jesus tells a parable regarding the high price we pay when we refuse to forgive. We concluded that article by looking at the high price Christ paid to offer us forgiveness, and not only us but everyone who will accept that forgiveness. We pointed out that His forgiveness, His pardon, is only applicable if we accept it.
It is sad, however, that so many of God’s forgiven people are so unforgiving of others. It is unfortunate that many an unforgiving believer feels that they are justified in their unforgiveness. “If you only knew my story you would understand why I can’t (actually why they won’t) forgive a certain individual.” They never stop to think that their unforgiveness hurts them more than it hurts the person they refuse to forgive!
Unforgiveness has a way of polluting our whole lives. The writer of the book of Hebrews warned, “Make sure no one gets left out of God’s generosity. Keep a sharp eye out for weeds of bitter discontent. A thistle or two gone to seed can ruin a whole garden in no time.” (Hebrews 12:15, The Message).
I had an individual that demonstrated this truth perfectly. Critical of everything and everyone, they were never happy. This person claimed and appeared to be a committed Christian; but they were a very judgmental one. They were always looking for the flaw in everything, and once found, they wrote the person off. The problem was this person’s bitterness toward one particular individual who they refuse to forgive.
Granted, the person they were angry with hurt them deeply. It is the classic, “If you knew what they did, you wouldn’t ask me to forgive.” Humanly, that is certainly true. But spiritually nothing could be further from the truth! How can I, who have been forgiven by Christ hold back from forgiving others? That is the point of Jesus’ Parable in Matthew 18:21-35.
The servant described is forgiven a debt he had incurred that was impossible to pay. Oh, what a relief he must have felt! Like us, this unpayable debt was assumed by the person he owed the debt to! Never forget that forgiveness is not free; it always cost someone something! He couldn’t pay, but his Master could and did.
With the relief and joy still fresh on his mind, he goes out and spots a man who owes him a very small debt in comparison. But to him, a debt was a debt, and he, who just experienced mercy is out for justice! He grabs the guy, treats him badly (because he wanted him to know he had done wrong) and then throws him into prison until such a time that he felt was adequate.
His action is like us. We get the idea sometimes that if we forgive, the person won’t receive the justice we think they deserve; they won’t suffer as they made me suffer. Unforgiving people are masters of self-deception. They have convinced themselves that their ire is deserved; that if they forgave they would be somehow saying that what the other did to them was not wrong. So, like this unforgiving servant in Jesus’ story, we think it is up to us to wring what we deserve out of the other person. And like the person in the story, our actions don’t go unnoticed, and before we know it we are in a prison of our own making!
We who claim to be forgiven should be the most forgiving people around. When we don’t, we become destructive in the garden. More on that next week.
