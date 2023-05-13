...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Much of north and central Georgia.
* WHEN...Developing after 2 AM and continuing through 9 AM EDT
Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Can I share with you one of my pet peeves? In college I was introduced to the writings of the Lutheran Theologian Rudolph Karl Bultmann (1884-1976). Bultmann was my first introduction to those who were thoroughly naturalistic in their approach to the Gospels and whose main goal was to “demythologize Jesus,” and separate the real Jesus from the Son of God Jesus presented in the New Testament. The Jesus Seminar out of California continues to try to decipher what Jesus really said from what he is reported to have said in the New Testament. Not surprisingly, this cynical group of scholars concluded after six years of study that 80% of what is recorded as Jesus’ words are simply not true; He (they claim) never said them. His claims to deity, His claims to be the only way to God, His claim to the substitutionary atonement, and His claims to be raised from the dead, according to them: all false. When it comes to the Lord’s Prayer, this group claims that the only words uttered by Jesus was “Our Father.” I agree with the observation of Saint Augustine on this when he wrote long before Bultmann and others, “If you believe what you like in the gospels, and reject what you don’t like, it is not the gospel you believe, but yourself.”
While most readers will never hear about Rudolph Bultmann, the Jesus Seminar or the other plethora of modern scholars who have followed their destructive course, many today sit under pastors who have. Churches and church leaders who do not teach what the eyewitnesses recorded, but who weekly indoctrinate their people in what they themselves believe. I understand that my last sentence cuts both ways. Those of us who are church leaders all teach what we believe, that is not the issue; the issue, and my pet peeve with it, comes with those who believe what they like, reject what they don’t like, and then mislead people into believing that they are representing the truth, all the time preaching the deceptions of their own liking. When we approach the Bible, we need to remember, God is not on trial, we are!
Centuries before Bultmann, John Dominic Crossan, or any of our modern theological skeptics existed the Prophet Jeremiah (627-586 BC) recorded these words from God: “‘I have not sent these prophets, yet they run around claiming to speak for me. I have given them no message, yet they go on prophesying. If they had stood before me and listened to me, they would have spoken my words, and they would have turned my people from their evil ways and deeds. Am I a God who is only close at hand?’” says the Lord. ‘No, I am far away at the same time. Can anyone hide from me in a secret place? Am I not everywhere in all the heavens and earth?’ says the Lord. ‘I have heard these prophets say, ‘Listen to the dream I had from God last night.’ And then they proceed to tell lies in my name. How long will this go on? If they are prophets, they are prophets of deceit, inventing everything they say. By telling these false dreams, they are trying to get my people to forget me, just as their ancestors did by worshiping the idols of Baal. Let these false prophets tell their dreams, but let my true messengers faithfully proclaim my every word. There is a difference between straw and grain! Does not my word burn like fire?’ says the Lord. ‘Is it not like a mighty hammer that smashes a rock to pieces? ‘Therefore,’ says the Lord, ‘I am against these prophets who steal messages from each other and claim they are from me. I am against these smooth-tongued prophets who say, ‘This prophecy is from the Lord!’ I am against these false prophets. Their imaginary dreams are flagrant lies that lead my people into sin. I did not send or appoint them, and they have no message at all for my people. I, the Lord, have spoken!’” (Jeremiah 23:21-32 NLT). Eleven verses in our modern English Bibles, five times Jeremiah reminds us in these 11 verses that these words are God’s words, not his. If you question that, you are trusting in yourself.
Within the passage above is a command I take very seriously, “Let my true messengers faithfully proclaim my every word” (Jeremiah 23:28 NLT). In another place Jeremiah writes, ““They have lied about the Lord and said, ‘He won’t bother us! No disasters will come upon us. There will be no (judgment).” (Jeremiah 5:12 NLT). And, “They offer superficial treatments for my people’s mortal wound. They give assurances of peace when there is no peace.” (Jeremiah 6:14 NLT).
The Bible has been the most scrutinized book in all of history. Critics and criticisms have come and gone, but the Bible still stands. I know this article was difficult. It was hard to write. I know it will be rejected by many and unpopular. But, I have staked my present life and future destiny on it. I have sought to honor it and speak it (or write it) faithfully to you. You won’t be judged on what I say; you will be judged on what God has clearly revealed.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
