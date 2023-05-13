Can I share with you one of my pet peeves? In college I was introduced to the writings of the Lutheran Theologian Rudolph Karl Bultmann (1884-1976). Bultmann was my first introduction to those who were thoroughly naturalistic in their approach to the Gospels and whose main goal was to “demythologize Jesus,” and separate the real Jesus from the Son of God Jesus presented in the New Testament. The Jesus Seminar out of California continues to try to decipher what Jesus really said from what he is reported to have said in the New Testament. Not surprisingly, this cynical group of scholars concluded after six years of study that 80% of what is recorded as Jesus’ words are simply not true; He (they claim) never said them. His claims to deity, His claims to be the only way to God, His claim to the substitutionary atonement, and His claims to be raised from the dead, according to them: all false. When it comes to the Lord’s Prayer, this group claims that the only words uttered by Jesus was “Our Father.” I agree with the observation of Saint Augustine on this when he wrote long before Bultmann and others, “If you believe what you like in the gospels, and reject what you don’t like, it is not the gospel you believe, but yourself.”

While most readers will never hear about Rudolph Bultmann, the Jesus Seminar or the other plethora of modern scholars who have followed their destructive course, many today sit under pastors who have. Churches and church leaders who do not teach what the eyewitnesses recorded, but who weekly indoctrinate their people in what they themselves believe. I understand that my last sentence cuts both ways. Those of us who are church leaders all teach what we believe, that is not the issue; the issue, and my pet peeve with it, comes with those who believe what they like, reject what they don’t like, and then mislead people into believing that they are representing the truth, all the time preaching the deceptions of their own liking. When we approach the Bible, we need to remember, God is not on trial, we are!

Dr. John Pearrell

