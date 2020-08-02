In my most recent articles I have been writing on what in theology is known as the Substitutionary atonement; namely, that Jesus the Christ came as a willing and sufficient sacrifice for our sin. Jesus said, “For even the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many.” (Mark 10:45, NIV). Jesus understood His primary role not as a religious leader but a personal Savior; one who would die so that others could have life. Peter, one of Jesus closest followers gives us his understanding on this when he wrote, “For Christ also suffered once for sins, the righteous for the unrighteous, to bring you to God. He was put to death in the body but made alive in the Spirit.” (1 Peter 3:18, NIV). Such a sacrifice, far from suggesting a vengeful spiteful God reveals a God of love. The Apostle John wrote, “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him.” (John 3:16–17, NIV).
While Jesus was on this earth, He claimed to be the exclusive way to God: “Jesus answered, ‘I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.’” (John 14:6, NIV). The (only) way, not one way among others. Notice that Jesus said “I am” not “my way is” as so many try to twist His words in their attempt to remove the necessity of the cross and claiming that the way of love, no matter what form it make take, is what Jesus was actually saying here. The only way to come to such an errant conclusion is to rip this verse out of its proper context and change its words so that it says want the person who does this wants it to say, not what Jesus actually said! After the resurrection of Jesus from the dead would his followers proclaim, “Salvation is found in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given to mankind by which we must be saved.” (Acts 4:12, NIV).
It is with this exclusive claim that so many take issue. We seem to forget that every religion ultimately makes exclusive claims. In Islam, anyone who doesn’t follow the teachings of Mohammad is an infidel and will not be saved; that’s an exclusive teaching. We don’t seem to mind that, but let the Christian claim that “Salvation is found in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given to mankind by which we must be saved.” (Acts 4:12, NIV), and people get bent all out of shape.
We live in an age where truth is considered to be relative; that is, truth bends itself to our particular perceptions. I find it interesting that those who promote the idea that truth is relative are absolutely sure that their view is the only correct view. That kind of defeats their argument. They have to argue for the relativity of truth from an absolute foundation; they are absolutely sure that truth must be viewed as relative and changing, and if you don’t agree with that, you are wrong; which goes against the very premise they are promoting.
Be that what it may, even the relative truth people have to recognize the narrowness of truth when it comes to mathematics and the sciences. If it doesn’t matter what you believe when it comes to the principles of mathematics, if close enough is good enough, we would never be able to have a space program. If close enough was good enough in medicine, we wouldn’t be able to heal people. When all is said and done, whether we like it or not, truth is always narrow. That is true in our physical world and it is true in the spiritual world.
Rather than complaining that “it is not fair that God should only give us one way to heaven” we should be thankful that He did give us a way to heaven! More than that, His One way is a free way and it doesn’t depend on what we can do, rather it depends on what Christ has done for us! You can complain about that and reject it or you can comply with it and accept it. Those who do will find mercy and grace; those who don’t will find justice and eventual condemnation (see John 3:16-17 above.).
