In his book “40 Days,” Alton Gansky recounts a story of Houdini’s failed attempt to escape from a jail cell. Houdini had, by this time, built a great reputation for himself as a great escape artist, so when the sheriff of a small town jail challenged him to try to escape from his jail, Houdini accepted, figuring that this would be an easy escape. It wasn’t. For two hours Houdini worked on the lock without success. At the end of the two hours, Houdini, drenched in sweat, gave up in frustration and fell against the jail-cell door which then swung open. According to the story, Houdini was trying to open a door that the jailer had failed to lock!
D.L. Moody was a great 19th century evangelist. In one of his evangelistic campaigns he had been praying for a stubborn young man who he knew to be in attendance. Every night the young man sat and listened, but every night he resisted the invitation, much to the disappointment of his family and Moody.
The last night of the campaign, at the end of the service, the young man once again, slipped from his seat and left the tent during the invitation. But this time it was different. As the young man headed home, he became more and more burdened by his spiritual condition. Eventually he could stand it no more, and he stopped and headed back to the tent where Moody had been preaching. He found Moody among others, packing up chairs and getting ready to strike the tent. Approaching Moody he queried, “Mr. Moody, what must I do to be saved?” Moody looked at the young man, but then turned back to putting up the chairs and said simply, “You’re too late.”
Stunned the young man inquired again, “Mr. Moody, you must have misunderstood, I want to know what I must do to be saved!” Again, Moody paused, looked at the young man and repeated, “I’m sorry, you’re too late.”
The young man was now near panic. This time he grabbed Moody’s arm and pleaded, “What must I do to be saved?” Moody, removed himself from the young man’s grip and repeated his previous answers, “You’re too late.” But this time he went on, “You are too late to do anything to be saved, because Christ has already done all that is necessary to purchase your salvation; you only need to put your faith in His finished work on your behalf.”
There are a myriad of panic-stricken people wondering what they must do to be accepted by God. It seems to me that the closer people get to realizing their own mortality, the more important this question becomes. The good news of the Bible is that salvation is a free gift. “But when the kindness of God our Savior and his love for mankind appeared, he saved us not by works of righteousness that we have done but on the basis of his mercy, through the washing of the new birth and the renewing of the Holy Spirit, whom he poured out on us in full measure through Jesus Christ our Savior. And so, since we have been justified by his grace, we become heirs with the confident expectation of eternal life.” (Titus 3:4—7, NET).
Stop trying to unlock a door that has already been unlocked! This is the unique message of Christianity. It is not what we do but what Christ has done.
