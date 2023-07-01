In my personal devotions I am currently in the book of Genesis. Genesis 22 is a record of the near-sacrifice of Isaac, the son of Abraham. In this chapter God is testing Abraham: “God said, ‘Take your son, your only son, Isaac whom you love and go to the region of Moriah. Sacrifice him there as a burnt offering on one of the mountains I will tell you about.’” (Genesis 22:2 NIV). This request is totally out of character for God. It is this reality that brought my first question to me: what would I have done in this situation? My answer wasn’t to obey; in fact it wasn’t noble at all.

First, knowing that such a request is out of character for God, I would have convinced myself that either I didn’t hear it correctly or that it was not from God at all but a deception of the evil one.

Dr. John Pearrell is pastor emeritus of Gateway Community Church.

