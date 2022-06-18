Sunday is Father’s Day. Many will be receiving gifts. Suppose you receive a special gift, an item you have wanted for a long time. You open that gift and immediately are filled with joy and gratitude. After expressing your appreciation, you pause, reach for your wallet and then ask the giver, “How much do I owe you?” How do you think that person would feel?
The nature of a gift is something that is given freely to you by another; no strings attached. If you pay even one penny for a gift, it ceases to be a gift and instead becomes a discount.
Our salvation — forgiveness of all our sins, past, present and future and the purchase of a guaranteed place in Heaven—is a free gift from God to us. It comes to us at an unthinkable price paid by the second person of the Triune God (Jesus). “You know that from your empty way of life inherited from your ancestors you were ransomed — not by perishable things like silver or gold, but by precious blood like that of an unblemished and spotless lamb, namely Christ.” (1 Peter 1:18—19, NET). Regardless of what some would claim, the cross and resurrection are central in this plan; without the sacrifice of Christ there is no forgiveness of sin. Those who claim they could never serve a God who would require such a sacrifice are not, nor will they be saved. “Not all who sound religious are really godly people. They may refer to me as ‘Lord,’ but still won’t get to heaven. For the decisive question is whether they obey my Father in heaven. At the Judgment many will tell me, ‘Lord, Lord, we told others about you and used your name to cast out demons and to do many other great miracles.’ But I will reply, ‘You have never been mine. Go away, for your deeds are evil.’” (Matthew 7:21—23, The Living Bible).
Obedience to God is not a way we earn salvation, but a response to our salvation. Those who won’t obey even the simple command to accept the rudimentary teaching of the Gospel by accepting God’s free gift purchased by the blood of Christ certainly may be religious people. While religious people may appear to us to be “good people” according to Christ they are not obedient people and therefore are not saved people. If you don’t receive a gift, it is not a gift.
“For by grace you are saved through faith, and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God; it is not from works, so that no one can boast.” (Ephesians 2:8—9, NET). Notice this key passage. Grace means literally, unmerited favor. It is not something we deserve, it is not something we earn. Pastor, speaker, and author Stuart Briscoe once described grace as “taking something that is worthless and making it worthy.” This doesn’t happen because of anything we can do; it only happens when we accept what Christ has done. “Therefore, since we have been declared righteous by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ,” (Romans 5:1, NET). Apart from accepting Christ’s payment for sin upon the cross, there nothing you can do! Don’t worry, “If you “can’t serve a God like that,” you won’t. The only way to be in right relation to God is through Jesus Christ. “It is the gift of God; it is not from works.”
Let that last sentence sink in. All your religious activity, no matter how good or how sincere will not put you in right relationship with God. You may be a good Christian in people’s eyes, you may be a practicing Muslim, you may be an orthodox Jew, or a faithful Hindu. You are religious but lost. “Jesus replied, ‘I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.’” (John 14:6, NET).
Notice two things about Jesus’ claim. First it is personal. He says “I am” not “my way is,” not “love is,” He is making a clear claim about Himself. To see it any other way is simply a twisting of Scripture to suit my own preferences. Put another way, it is to place your opinion above Christ’s claim! Second, this claim is exclusive: Jesus says He is the only way to God. Now, you can either accept the gift He offers, or you can reject it. Your forever destiny will be determined by your decision.
