It is common to turn on the news and hear of another case of wanton violence. Nightly it seems we hear of multiple shootings. The underlying media message is that if we could only get rid of the guns, the violence would stop. But would it?
Television anchors are asking “why?”. News reporters are interviewing sociologists seeking to find a reason in this uptick in crime. The answers are always the same, and our societal woes are blamed on sociological issues: kids out of school with nothing to do, people out of work, the aftermath of the pandemic, racial injustice and the list goes on. While some or all these observations may be contributing factors in our current situation, they are not the cause of our current situation. The cause is not social but spiritual. Jesus said, “For from a person’s heart come the evil ideas which lead them to kill, commit adultery, and do other immoral things; to rob, lie, and slander others.” (Matthew 15:19, GNB). The ills of our society are not due to inequality but to iniquity.
The 19th Century evangelist D.L. Moody once observed, “If a worker is stealing railroad spikes from the railroad, if you send him to school to educate him, he will steal the whole railroad.” We like to think education will solve our problems; it cannot. Others think if there is social equity our problems will be solved; these people have not read or heeded the lessons of history. Socialism is not an equal sharing of wealth but an equal sharing of poverty. The exception to that rule is only for the ruling political party who exempt themselves of the repressive laws they place on the populace. The problem is not a sociological problem but a spiritual problem.
Historically, the period from 1958-1961 was a time where crime was decreasing. In 1962 the Supreme Court in its infinite wisdom decided to remove the presence of God from our public school children. It did so, not on the principle of precedent (which had been the legal standard until then) but by simple edict (creating a new precedent which they have since used in their decisions). Now, I am not arguing for prayer in the public schools but I point this out because if you look at the crime statistics, there is almost a drastic vertical climb in crime beginning in 1963. Not only that, but there is a sharp increase in the divorce rate as well.
The Russian writer and philosopher Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, discussing the ruinous revolution that engulfed Russia resulting in over 100 million casualties said, “The reason this happened is because men have forgotten God.” The reason we are wringing our hands over violence in our country today is because we have forgotten God. The issue is spiritual. Not social, not racial, not economical, it is spiritual. “Who can understand the human heart? There is nothing else so deceitful; it is too sick to be healed.” (Jeremiah 17:9, GNB). “For from a person’s heart come the evil ideas which lead them to kill, commit adultery, and do other immoral things; to rob, lie, and slander others.” (Matthew 15:19, GNB).
There is a solution. It lies in a relationship with God through Jesus Christ. In fact, there can be no real relationship with the Creator God except through Jesus. Don’t call me bigoted for making that claim, I did not — Jesus did. Thomas asked Jesus how to get to God. “Jesus answered him, ‘I am the way, the truth, and the life; no one goes to the Father except by me.’” (John 14:6, GNB).
We’ve tried everything else, and we’ve failed. Maybe it’s time to get back to God and start following Him rather than doing what seems to be right in our own eyes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.