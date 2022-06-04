According to Insider.com, there have been 214 mass shootings in America to date (May 31, 2022 as I write). Leaders are scrambling to find answers to the alarming increase in violence in our nation. The two common threads focus on guns and mental health. No one is addressing the real problem, namely, the sanctity of human life. On the one hand we march and protest the slaughter of baby seals. The destruction of sea turtle eggs is considered a class 3 felony and perpetrators can be fined up to $100,000 and be given jail time. The tampering with eagle eggs includes a maximum prison time of five years and a $250,000 fine. The protection of human embryos is considered archaic. We call for federal protection for animals, and we call for the federally protected right to kill pre-born babies. Since Roe v. Wade 63,459,781 abortions have been reportedly performed in the United States (source nrlc.org). The message being sent to confused young people: human life is cheap.
The crisis we currently face as a nation is not gun control or mental health; it is a heart problem. Jesus said, “For out of the heart come evil ideas, murder, adultery, sexual immorality, theft, false testimony, slander. These are the things that defile a person” (Matthew 15:19—20a, NET).
The Apostle Paul warned, “But understand this, that in the last days difficult times will come. For people will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, arrogant, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, ungrateful, unholy, unloving, irreconcilable, slanderers, without self-control, savage, opposed to what is good, treacherous, reckless, conceited, loving pleasure rather than loving God. They will maintain the outward appearance of religion but will have repudiated its power. So avoid people like these.” (2 Timothy 3:1—5, NET).
The real issue we face is not a legal issue, it is a moral issue. It is not an availability issue; it is an impulse issue. It is not a political issue, it is a spiritual issue. This very real pandemic cannot be solved by the White House, or the court house. It will not be solved by our Houses of Congress. It can only be solved by Christ.
When Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn was asked what cause the ruinous Russian Revolution that resulted in the deaths of some 30- 50 million Russian people (Robert Conquest source), he said, “I can’t put it more simply than to say, ‘Men have forgotten God.’” When he repeated that sentiment in one of America’s Premeir Institutes of Higher Education, he was greeted by jeers and boos, and a call to remove him from the campus. That is the prevailing belief in America today and that is why, as Steve Turner put it, “If chance be the Father of all flesh, disaster is his rainbow in the sky, and when you hear ‘State of Emergency!’ ‘Sniper Kills Ten!’ ‘Troops on Rampage!’ ‘Whites go Looting!’ ‘Bomb blasts School!’ It is but the sound of man worshipping his maker.” (Steve Turner, “Creed”).
The further we get away from Judeo-Christian principles, the worse things will become. Violence will only increase. Racial tensions will grow. In an effort to stem the tide, freedoms will be forfeited (and no, I am not talking about Second Amendment Rights, I am talking much broader than that). Before long we will find ourselves living in a quite Orwellian environment such as described in George Orwell’s novel “1984”. Why are we where we are as a nation today? Why do we have kids killing kids? Gangs run amuck? People unwilling to consider anything that doesn’t agree with their already set views? Why will it get worse? “Because we have forgotten God.” The answer is not political or social reform; it is spiritual awakening.
