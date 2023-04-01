...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 PM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected. Some higher gusts will be possible at elevations
above 3000 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of north Georgia, generally along and north
of I-20.
* WHEN...From 8 AM to 11 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
The regulation height of a basketball hoop is the top edge 10 feet off the ground. Suppose you went to a game where the officials decided that the home team should have an advantage and set their goal at 6 feet off the ground. Wouldn’t be much of a contest would it?
Or suppose you went to watch a baseball game in a brand new stadium. This stadium was built not with a retractable roof but with a retractable outfield wall. When the visiting team was up, the wall was set at maximum depth, but when the home team came to bat, the wall was moved inward 20 feet giving the home team a shorter distance required to hit a home run.
What about a football game? Wouldn’t it be wonderful if the referees decided that when the visiting team was on the field, the field of play was standard size and width (120 yards in length and 53.3 yards in width), but when the home team had the ball the field was shortened to 50 yards in length and side boundaries were ignored?
Unfair playing fields would give any team an unfair advantage. A home team that could win only when playing with such rules in place, would soon lose its fans, and it would not be surprising if opponents boycotted such stadiums, refusing to play under the unfair advantage rule.
What we seem to understand in sports, we don’t seem to understand in life. This past week, in Colorado, a bill was introduced to give Planned Parenthood an unobstructed playing field. Proponents of the bill are arguing that Crisis Pregnancy Centers should be shut down for “deceptive practices.” By that apparently they mean, you are not allowed to help a woman in crisis; the only real solution should be abortion. Once the woman becomes aware of the baby she’s carrying through ultrasound pictures, her chances of going ahead with a procedure that is deceptively described as tumor-like cells, goes way down. A few years ago, abortion advocates complained that pro-life people did little to “help women in crisis.” Now they are complaining that it is not fair for the Crisis Pregnancy centers to help women; only Planned Parenthood has that right.
In our own state, Governor Kemp quietly signed in a law that would make giving sex-altering treatment to minors illegal (Senate Bill 140). A few years ago, the cry was raised that parents who oppose allowing their children to undergo such treatment should be charged with cruelty to children and that the children should be removed from the home. Now, the backlash is that the state has no right to interfere with decisions that should be between the parent and the child. Well, not really, advocates think that children should be mature enough to make their own decision in this matter. Apparently the only view allowed here is that of the regulatory commission.
I am old enough to recall a period of time when “the science” told us that the solution to serious psychological problems was a surgical procedure known as a lobotomy. The problem was, “the science” was being skewed. Only the “successful” cases were being reported; those who were being harmed (which was the vast majority of patients), were simply swept under the proverbial rug. The same is happening in our day with the so-called gender-affirming treatments of today.
Solomon wrote, “Do not move an ancient boundary stone which was put in place by your ancestors.” (Proverbs 22:28 NET). While I understand that some of the things we used to believe have proven wrong, I also understand the dangerous principle of throwing the baby out with the bath water. When I was young, we were told their were nine planets in our solar system. Today, children are taught there are only eight. We once thought that asbestos was good for insulation; today we are taught it is dangerous. Some things do change; other things do not (or at least should not). I am of what is now called “old school;” I believe that there is such a thing as absolute, objective truth. We may think we can change that, break that truth. One day we will find that we didn’t break that truth but we have been broken by it. Here is truth: “They know God has said that anyone who acts this way deserves to die. But they keep on doing evil things, and they even encourage others to do them.”(Romans 1:32 CEV)
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
