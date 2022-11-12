Cancer. That’s a word no one likes to hear. I’ll never forget the first time I heard it in relation to myself. I had just returned home from a working trip. The van I was riding in was dropping me off. I was collecting my luggage when my wife came out our carport door. Uncharacteristically, she had tears streaming down her face. My first thought was that something had happened to her parents, but then she spoke, “The doctor called. You have cancer. He wants to see you right away.”
A million thoughts rushed through my mind at that moment. The first one of those thoughts was disbelief. Second was shock. Third was the question “When?” to which the answer was, “First thing tomorrow morning.” I would learn at that meeting that the type of cancer I had was the most aggressive, fastest growing forms of cancer there is and that I was scheduled for surgery the next day. After my when question, I went to prayer and asked God to heal me. The answer was not what I expected, “Don’t pray that. Trust me.” It was one of those times when, while not audible was still impressionable. My next prayer was the prayer that never fails, “Lord, your will be done. I will trust you for whatever is best in this ordeal or its outcome.”
It did work out for the best. After the surgery, when the biopsy came back, I learned that the cancer was caught early, had been confined to one layer of cells, and had been successfully excised. Ultimately, however, it led to monthly check ups and tests for the first year, then bi-monthly, then quarterly, now, 33 years later, a check up every six months (a practice that has resulted in other catches and saves!)
I tell you this only to illustrate a point. If my doctor had been what most would consider “kind and considerate” he would have done the opposite of what was kind and considerate and downplayed my condition. He wouldn’t have told me I had cancer. He might have said, “Well, you do have an unusual growth there, but let’s just keep an eye on it; you shouldn’t worry about it, everything will be OK.” Had he done that, everything wouldn’t have been OK and I wouldn’t be writing this column today. My doctor was willing to tell the truth, and with such force that I never thought, “Well, let me think about what you’re recommending and let me get a second opinion first.” That was not an option he left on the table. His willingness to tell me the harsh, unvarnished truth and prescribe the only solution to my current condition saved my life.
What he did for me was temporal; it preserved my life on this earth. Eventually, however, I will die. What pastors are called to do is eternal. You don’t want (I wouldn’t think) a pastor who soothes your guilt, makes light of your sin, and fills you with a false hope. A pastor who teaches that all religious roads will lead you to heaven. A pastor to falsely turns grace into a universal must. Grace is not universal. Grace does not reach beyond the boundaries of the cross. If you refuse to accept God’s gift of grace found only in the sacrifice of Christ who died and rose from the dead, you will die in your sins. You will die without an excuse in judgment. You will find that you receive justice not grace at that time. Why should you? You rejected the grace He offered in this life. And to the pastors who teach you that God’s grace extends to all regardless of whether they go God’s clearly prescribed way or try to make it on their own, God says, “I, the Lord, affirm that I am opposed to those prophets who dream up lies and report them. They are misleading my people with their reckless lies. I did not send them. I did not commission them. They are not helping these people at all. I, the Lord, affirm it!” (Jeremiah 23:32, NET). And to you who believe their lies, He says, “There is a way that seems right to a person, but its end is the way that leads to death.” (Proverbs 14:12, NET).
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.