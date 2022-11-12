Cancer. That’s a word no one likes to hear. I’ll never forget the first time I heard it in relation to myself. I had just returned home from a working trip. The van I was riding in was dropping me off. I was collecting my luggage when my wife came out our carport door. Uncharacteristically, she had tears streaming down her face. My first thought was that something had happened to her parents, but then she spoke, “The doctor called. You have cancer. He wants to see you right away.”

A million thoughts rushed through my mind at that moment. The first one of those thoughts was disbelief. Second was shock. Third was the question “When?” to which the answer was, “First thing tomorrow morning.” I would learn at that meeting that the type of cancer I had was the most aggressive, fastest growing forms of cancer there is and that I was scheduled for surgery the next day. After my when question, I went to prayer and asked God to heal me. The answer was not what I expected, “Don’t pray that. Trust me.” It was one of those times when, while not audible was still impressionable. My next prayer was the prayer that never fails, “Lord, your will be done. I will trust you for whatever is best in this ordeal or its outcome.”

Recommended for you

Dr. John Pearrell is pastor emeritus of Gateway Community Church.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

Trending Videos