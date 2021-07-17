We live in an age of fluid truth, an age that seems to think the loudest, longest voices determine what is true. This is not new. Psychologist William James said, “If you say something long enough and loud enough, people will believe it.” The Nazi leader Joseph Goebbels said, “Repeat a lie often enough and it becomes truth.” Goebbels also held that “If you tell a lie big enough, eventually people will come to believe it.” Adolf Hitler concurred, claiming that people won’t believe a little lie; but if the lie is big enough, people will assume it must be true.
That’s what men say. God says, “There is a way that appears to be right, but in the end it leads to death.” (Proverbs 14:12, NIV).
There was a time when even the scientists thought the world was flat and that everything revolved around the earth. (There has been a resurgence on flat-earth theory of late.) They were wrong. When I was in school we were taught there were nine planets in our galaxy; today we are told there are only eight. When I was growing up, people thought lead-based paint was a good idea; today we know it is a health hazard. Same could be said of asbestos; it was found in every public school when I was growing up. Now, as those schools are being demolished, demolition personnel are required to wear hazmat suits to protect them from the asbestos.
We could go on and on with other examples like these. My point is, just because a group of people or even the majority of people may believe something, it doesn’t mean it is true. In our modern minds, sexuality is a matter of choice not a reality of biology. Thus we have men who claim to be women competing against women in sports, and liberal thinking minds see no problem with that. As a matter of fact, some of these liberal thinkers claim that it is child abuse to seek help for Billy who thinks he’s Sally and in some states it is illegal to counsel a person against their chosen belief of how they identify sexually. I wonder if that logic would hold with such thinkers if I decided that I wanted to identify as an ethnic group different from my birth ethnicity?
Proverbs 14:12 reminds us that it is not uncommon for people to believe something is right when it is not. Just because many voices are telling us, “This is the way it is,” or “This is what we must believe,” or “This is what we must do,” does not mean the truth is being told.
When a group of people believes something and promotes their viewpoint, we may be intimidated and feel we must accept their point of view. We think, “Since so many believe this, it must be true.” That is what happened in Germany during the Third Reich (1933-1945). During this dark period of history, those who disagreed with the accepted political policies were bullied into silence. It is important to remember that a group, a culture, a society can make wrong decisions and come to wrong conclusions. If something is a lie, it is always a lie no matter how many people may claim it as “the truth.” Society doesn’t always get it right. Any serious study of history reveals that truth.
So, how do we know what is true? I believe it is by learning what the Bible says. Jesus, speaking of God the Father said, “Your word is truth.” (John 17:17). The writer of Hebrews reminds us that “it is impossible for God to lie,” (Hebrews 6:18). And Moses wrote, “God is not man that He should lie.”
Now, I understand that some reading my article disagree with my last paragraph. Thank you for reading this article. Disagree but consider in light of the possibility of the truth of Proverbs 14:12. If I’m wrong, I’ve lost nothing believing what I believe. If you’re wrong, you could lose everything.
