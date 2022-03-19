There is a new form of Christianity which is not Christianity at all: Consumer Christianity. We tend to think of Consumer Christianity as represented by modern church services that feature a concert-like worship set; you know, lights, smoke, and very up-beat music. Not so fast. You can be guilty of Consumer Christianity whether you’re in a small, King James only church or one of the newer mega-churches that pastors everywhere suspect are “compromised” because of the crowds they draw. Had these size=equals=compromised pastors lived in the first century, they would have known that the rabbi from Nazareth was compromised and preaching a crowd-pleasing message because of the eyewitnesses report “Large crowds were traveling with Jesus” (Luke 14:25; John 6:5, etc.). Let me pause here and remind the small-means-faithful proponents something I learned when I believed this untruth. Small does not mean people are uninterested, it means we are uninteresting; the fault lies with us! (But that’s a different column for a different time).
Consumer Christianity is not new. It began with Jesus. Many times, as in John 6, we see large crowds follow Him because they thought they were going to get a free meal. Other times we see those large crowds following because they thought they were going to get healed. Let me say parenthetically that the miracles, the healings, the feedings, were the equivalent of things that draw people in today. Many of these early people in some of those large crowds came only for the side-show; they scattered like ants when the message was given. (Read the Luke 14:25-34 passage cited above).
Now, let’s find out if you have the heart of a Consumer Christian. If you want a pastor who only comforts you and never challenges you, you are a Consumer Christian. If you want the blessings of Christianity without the responsibility of Christianity, you are a Consumer Christian. If you ever left a church because you “didn’t like the music,” you are a Consumer Christian. If you ever left church because you “didn’t like the pastor,” you are a Consumer Christian. If your Christianity is one focused on “heaven by and by” without living for Christ now, you are a Consumer Christian. If your Christianity is an internal belief system (my religion is private; it is between me and God) with no external actions, you are a Consumer Christian.
Let me explain that last statement. For many today (I would say since the Bible School/Conference movement that began after the American Civil War) Christianity is about what they know, not what they do. Consumer Christians often use the phrase that they are looking for “deeper teaching.” Jesus never talked about “deeper/hidden things of God,” His emphasis was on doing. Look at the parable of the wise and foolish builder in Matthew 7:21-29. It wasn’t about what the wise builder knew, it was about what he did! Religion devoid of transformative behavior is worthless — it is Consumer Christianity; a Christianity whose focus is entirely on its own benefit, not the benefit of others. Just an historical footnote here: the concept of “deeper things of God” began with a false sect of people who claimed to be Christian known as the Gnostics. Much of what we have in our New Testament were warning letters against this group of “know it all (false) believers”.
We make complicated what Jesus made simple. We think if we sing the right songs, listen to the right doctrinal (by our standards) messages, and chant, “I love Jesus, yes I do, I love Jesus how ‘bout you?” we show our love to Jesus. Jesus never said, “If you love me, show it by how much you know about me.” He did say, “If you love me, you will obey what I command.” (John 14:15). He made that statement in the same message to his followers where he told them what that command was: “A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another. By this all men will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another.” (John 13:34—35, NIV84).
