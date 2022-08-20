In my last article, I wrote about how discouragement can deafen us to the voice of encouragement as well as to God Himself. In fact, if your faith is based on wrong ideas, difficulties may become the knock-out blow to your faith. If you believe an illusion about what God does or does not promise, you will always eventually become disillusioned. I seen it many times in my walk with God, both personally and in others.
I made my own decision to follow Jesus at 8 years of age. Due to personal struggles which I won’t go into at this time, I spent the next eight years wondering if something was wrong with me or if something was wrong with my faith. I didn’t like myself, and Christianity for me was chore I endured rather than a marvelous gift I cherished. Thankfully, through all this time my faith had been solidly anchored in the right thing and I navigated my personal storms safely.
Sherwood Baptist Church pastor, Dr. Paul Gotthardt, recently made the following, very insightful statement: “If God allowed it, He is using it. If God is using it, we need it. If we need it, we can be grateful for it.” He made that statement while commenting on James 1:2-4, “My brothers and sisters, consider it nothing but joy when you fall into all sorts of trials, because you know that the testing of your faith produces endurance. And let endurance have its perfect effect, so that you will be perfect and complete, not deficient in anything.” (James 1:2—4, NET).
Wait! What? We don’t consider trials joyful; they’re painful! They’re not helpful, they’re harmful. That’s what we believe. God apparently has a different view! The Apostle Paul understood this perspective. After describing trials and troubles that would be more than enough to knock the faith right out of most people (see 2 Corinthians 4:8-12 for a partial list of the trails he constantly endured), he writes, “For our momentary, light suffering is producing for us an eternal weight of glory far beyond all comparison because we are not looking at what can be seen but at what cannot be seen. For what can be seen is temporary, but what cannot be seen is eternal.” (2 Corinthians 4:17—18, NET). He is not making light of problems, he is not saying, “You think you have it bad,” rather he is putting things in their proper perspective. God knows what He is doing!
Back to my issue that I mentioned above. As a child I struggled with a serious speech impediment. Even my parents often could not understand me when I spoke. I spent two years of first grade then the next nine years in a special speech therapy class in our public school system. The frustration of this resulted both in a poor self-image and a raging anger. In addition to this “defect,” I was unusually small and a white boy in predominantly (90%) Black, inner city schools. Those combinations led to struggles. I fought a lot. I had to to survive. I spent my time grade school and middle school in the principle’s office almost as much as in the classroom. Once, the school sent a school official to our home with the suggestion that my parents consider letting the school system transfer me to a special counseling program that they offered. I remember that visit, and sitting just out of sight in another room but in a place I could hear, and knowing that there was something wrong with me. I hated myself.
At 16 years of age, I recall being at such a low point in my view of myself, that I stood in the middle of The Forbes Street Bridge in Oakland, looking down at the railroad tracks below and thinking how quickly I could solve my personal pain and the misery I felt I was bringing on my own family. I recall actually stepping up and beginning to climb the railing, when something (actually Someone) stopped me.
Speaking of stopping, space forces me to stop here. We will conclude this series next week.
Dr. John Pearrell is pastor emeritus of Gateway Community Church.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
