This is the first in a four-part series.

A number of years ago, John Wesley White, associate evangelist and research assistant for the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, was in a Los Angeles Hotel when one of Hollywood’s leading men walked into the lobby. There was a mad scramble of reporters and paparazzi, and one of the television reporters secured an interview with this famous movie star. During the interview, the man flashed one of his trademark smiles, and the stunned reporter commented, “You must be the happiest man in the world.” Dr. White reported that at that moment the smile that caught everyone’s attention suddenly vanished and the movie star said, “Happy? I’m not happy. I’m lonely as hell.”

Dr. John Pearrell is pastor emeritus of Gateway Community Church.

