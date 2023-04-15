A number of years ago, John Wesley White, associate evangelist and research assistant for the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, was in a Los Angeles Hotel when one of Hollywood’s leading men walked into the lobby. There was a mad scramble of reporters and paparazzi, and one of the television reporters secured an interview with this famous movie star. During the interview, the man flashed one of his trademark smiles, and the stunned reporter commented, “You must be the happiest man in the world.” Dr. White reported that at that moment the smile that caught everyone’s attention suddenly vanished and the movie star said, “Happy? I’m not happy. I’m lonely as hell.”
Over many decades in ministry, I have come to the conclusion that many people struggle with loneliness. You can be in a crowd of people, a crowd of friends, and all of a sudden, you are overwhelmed with a feeling of loneliness, and you wonder where it came from. One philosopher visiting New York City went to Coney Island, the famous amusement park in Brooklyn touted as “NYC’s most iconic destination of fun.” After spending the greater part of the day there, he observed, “What a lonely people it must be who come here for happiness.”
The late Dr. Billy Graham once said of the club scene, “People go to bars to drink drinks they don’t like, and listen to music they don’t enjoy, all to forget how lonely they really are.” Some psychologists call it existential loneliness, others call it cosmic loneliness. Perhaps you who are reading this article are struggling with loneliness. There is an answer.
I fall into the category of those who label this pervasive loneliness as cosmic loneliness. I believe that we were created by God and for God and when we fail to realize this, when we go against the guidelines that God has written on our hearts, one of the consequences is loneliness. That is not a punishment for our rebellion, it is a quiet wake-up call that God has built into us. Saint Augustine wrote, “Our hearts are restless, O God, until they find their rest in Thee.” Loneliness is one of the great sign posts that God uses to guide us back on the right course. Unfortunately, we don’t always pay attention to the signs.
A few years ago my family and I were on our way to a familiar vacation spot. I was driving using the GPS app on my phone. I had already chosen to ignore it once to take a route I felt was a better route. It was a route I had used before: a route I was comfortable with, but it was late, dark and rainy. I knew from experience that the navigation system would want to direct me through the downtown area of the city we were passing through. I also knew that there was a bypass that was quicker and shorter. The reason the navigation system didn’t recognize it was because it was new. When I came to what I thought was the correct landmark for my turn, I made my turn. The navigation system immediately took issue and began warning me to correct my course. I didn’t. I drove for 5 miles before I realized that I was indeed in uncharted territory! That detour resulted in a two-hour addition to our normal time in travel.
Some reading this may be ignoring God’s directional warnings in your life. You are unhappy, confused, and you feel alone and isolated. Those are feelings we all are familiar with if we are honest about it. The answer is not to keep going your own merry but miserable way. You will never get where you really want to be that way. Solomon wrote, “There is a path before each person that seems right, but it ends in death.” (Proverbs 14:12 NLT). Not just physical death, but emotional and spiritual death as well. It is the death of joy, the death of hope, the death of peace and the death of relationships. Oh, there are times as a Christian when I feel lonely, but I have discovered that I never have to be lonely alone! God is always with me to help me, to guide me and to comfort me. He wants to do that for you as well. Perhaps it is time you begin to heed the signs and warnings He is so graciously giving you. Unfortunately, like driving with GPS navigation, I know all too well that it is possible to think we know better and ignore the warnings the system gives us to correct our course.
Lonely? Could that be your heart telling you that it is time to re-establish the one real relationship you were created to have? Jesus’ invitation to you is “Come to me, all of you who are weary and carry heavy burdens, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you. Let me teach you, because I am humble and gentle at heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy to bear, and the burden I give you is light.” (Matthew 11:28-30 NLT). And “whoever comes to me, I will never turn away.” (John 6:37).
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
