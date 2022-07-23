We live in some of the most contentious times in history. In the 1980s Erin Lutzer warned that those who cry for tolerance mean only that people tolerate their views; they are very intolerant of any view that disagrees with their view. Lutzer warned that the further away from the Judeo-Christian principles we wander, the less tolerant people would become. We are seeing that. Whether we like to admit it or not, we are taking our cues of behavior straight from Adolf Hitler’s work “Mein Kampf”.

In this book, Hitler laid out the plan that allowed him and his followers to carry out the atrocities of Nazi Germany. His plan worked then and it is working in our nation today. Some key aspects of that plan included the idea that if the lie is big enough, people will readily accept it. Those who don’t should be vilified, then terrorized. Standing against their views proved costly.

Dr. John Pearrell is pastor emeritus of

Gateway Community Church.

