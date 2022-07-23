We live in some of the most contentious times in history. In the 1980s Erin Lutzer warned that those who cry for tolerance mean only that people tolerate their views; they are very intolerant of any view that disagrees with their view. Lutzer warned that the further away from the Judeo-Christian principles we wander, the less tolerant people would become. We are seeing that. Whether we like to admit it or not, we are taking our cues of behavior straight from Adolf Hitler’s work “Mein Kampf”.
In this book, Hitler laid out the plan that allowed him and his followers to carry out the atrocities of Nazi Germany. His plan worked then and it is working in our nation today. Some key aspects of that plan included the idea that if the lie is big enough, people will readily accept it. Those who don’t should be vilified, then terrorized. Standing against their views proved costly.
Leaders within the LBGTQ plus community have gone on record admitting that they have taken their tactics directly from “Mein Kampf” (source: Lutzer, Erwin, “When a Nation Forgets God”). Anyone who dares stand against them will pay the price. The Cancel Culture of our day also follows Hitler’s blueprint. Sadly, it is working in our country as surely as it worked in Nazi Germany. We are a nation who have become experts at big lies, defaming the character then aggressively bullying anyone who doesn’t share our views. Not just those we call liberals, but conservatives as well! Frankly, I am amazed and appalled at the behavior of many Christians who dismissed the hateful rhetoric of former President Donald Trump and threw their support fully behind him and accepted his big lies as gospel truth.
The social, political, cultural and racial divide we are facing in our nation makes the Grand Canyon look like a drainage ditch. So where do we Christians go from here? The Bible tells us:
“We do live in the world, but we do not fight in the same way the world fights. We fight with weapons that are different from those the world uses. Our weapons have power from God that can destroy the enemy’s strong places. We destroy people’s arguments and every proud thing that raises itself against the knowledge of God. We capture every thought and make it give up and obey Christ.” (2 Corinthians 10:3—5, NCV).
What are those weapons? The Apostle Peter says, “People who do not believe are living all around you and might say that you are doing wrong. Live such good lives that they will see the good things you do and will give glory to God on the day when Christ comes again.” (1 Peter 2:12, NCV). Jesus tells us exactly what this is to look like: “You’re familiar with the old written law, ‘Love your friend,’ and its unwritten companion, ‘Hate your enemy.’ I’m challenging that. I’m telling you to love your enemies. Let them bring out the best in you, not the worst. When someone gives you a hard time, respond with the energies of prayer, for then you are working out of your true selves, your God-created selves. This is what God does. He gives his best—the sun to warm and the rain to nourish — to everyone, regardless: the good and bad, the nice and nasty. If all you do is love the lovable, do you expect a bonus? Anybody can do that. If you simply say hello to those who greet you, do you expect a medal? Any run-of-the-mill sinner does that.” (Matthew 5:43—47, The Message).
There is only one real hope for our nation. That hope does not depend on who is sitting in the White House, it doesn’t depend on who is sitting in our Houses of Congress, nor does it depend on who is sitting on the benches of our courthouses; it depends upon the Sovereign God who sits on the Throne of Heaven. So, Christians stop panicking and living like the world! Stop giving tit-for-tat, and start living like your Father in Heaven.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.