Many years ago, a young pastor accepted a position in a small country church in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. An elderly widow was a member of his new congregation and he learned that, since she lived up in the mountains, she was snowed in and unable to attend church for many months each year.
He decided to minister to her, so, before the yearly snows hit, he took her a whole set of commentaries to help her during the long months of isolation.
That year was a particularly hard year, and the widow was snow-bound from early October until early May. When the roads were passable, the young pastor went up the mountain to visit his congregant. When he arrived, she prepared tea for them and then said, “Pastor, I want to thank you for those books you loaned me! It was amazing how much light the Bible shed on them!”
There is a growing tendency due to misunderstanding, misinformation, and frankly wrong teaching from some clergy as to the nature of the Bible. I find it interesting that some of these people are so willing to appeal to the Bible in support of their views while at the same time claiming that the Bible is an out-of-date, out-of-touch, no longer applicable book of antiquity. I remember one local minister who used to proudly proclaim, “I only believe the things written in red.” If you don’t know, some Bible publishers print the words of Jesus in red, so this man was claiming to only believe those parts of the Bible. The problem was, when something in red disagreed with something he desired, he would simply claim that the statement in red was not really a statement made by Jesus. He was the judge of what was true and what wasn’t true in the Bible.
I believe that the Bible is more than just an ancient human book; I believe it is God’s self-revelation to us! I believe that there is ample evidence for that claim. Fulfilled prophecies, insights that could only have come from God, accurate history, and on and on I could go. If you want more on this, I suggest Erwin Lutzer’s book, “Seven Reasons You Can Trust the Bible.” That is a work written on an easily comprehensible level. If you want to really dig into the subject, read Geisler and Nix’s classic, “A General Introduction to the Bible.” I don’t believe it because “it’s the Bible,” but I believe it because of the strong evidence that commends it!
Most importantly, I believe the Bible because Jesus believed in the Scriptures. Jesus said of the materials that make up our modern Bible, “the Scripture cannot be broken.” (John 10:35). Many have tried only to discover themselves broken by the truth of the Scripture. Jesus said, “Set them apart in the truth; your word is truth.” (John 17:17, NET). Jesus viewed what we call the Bible today as God’s truth. Then He said, “Don’t misunderstand why I have come. I did not come to abolish the law of Moses or the writings of the prophets. No, I came to accomplish their purpose. I tell you the truth, until heaven and earth disappear, not even the smallest detail of God’s law will disappear until its purpose is achieved.” (Matthew 5:17–18, NLT).
Permit me to change tracks just for a minute. The early church did not base their beliefs on “the Bible says,” because the Bible as we have it today did not come into existence until the fourth century. The writings that make up our modern Bible existed then, but they were not compiled into our current form until then. The message of the early church centered on an event in history: the bodily resurrection of Jesus from the grave. That is the foundation of the Christian faith, not “the Bible.” The Bible exists because of the resurrection (a verifiable event) not the event because the Bible says it. Please keep that straight. We will have to pick up here next article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.