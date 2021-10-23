In my last column I closed by reminding my readers that the message of the church in the first century was not “the Bible says,” (therefore you must believe) but the kerigma — The cross and physical resurrection of Jesus Christ. Our faith does not rest on a book, but rather on an event that changed all of history, including even the way we date history. Our faith is based on eyewitness testimony as well as early investigative reporting (Dr. Luke) about the resurrection of Jesus of Nazareth from the dead after having been crucified. Those reports have been preserved and codified for us in the pages of the New Testament. They are in the New Testament because they were deemed true accounts; they are not true accounts because they are in the New Testament.
When I was a student at the University of Pittsburgh, for English class we had to read a book entitled “The Greatest Short Stories of the Western World.” The stories in that book were not great because they were in that book, they were in that book because they already were considered great.
The same is true of the Bible. The books included in our modern Bible are not considered true because they are in the Bible, but they are in the Bible because they passed many tests designed to evaluate their accuracy and truth. Space does not permit me to elaborate more on this subject. If you are interested in learning more, I suggest you look at the resources I mentioned in my last article or you can look at Paul Little’s book, “Know Why You Believe,” Michael Greene’s book, “Runaway World” (no longer in print) or Josh McDowell’s excellent work, “Evidence that Demands a Verdict.”
The Bible is not literal, but it is real. Let me explain that. Many people discount the writings of the Bible by picking something like Jesus’ teaching on cutting off your hand, or plucking out your eye if they are a cause of sinning for you, then make the ludicrous claim that since we don’t do that, we don’t really believe the Bible. The problem with that erroneous argument is that it assumes a form of speech known as hyperbole as being some literal command. The Bible was written in the language and culture of each of its books over a period of time. Students of the Bible understand this. We don’t hold literal what was not meant to be taken as literal — hyperbole, parables, illustrations, etc. However, we do hold literal what is meant to be understood as literal; history, events, etc. When the Bible talks of miracles, as hard as it may be for us to grasp it, we believe the miracles happened. When the Bible talks about a bodily resurrection, all the evidence we have in history points to a missing body, and we have to explain that. We can try to explain it away or we can follow the evidence as miraculous as it is. Here’s what we do know: the earliest followers fled in fear after the crucifixion of Jesus, but something transformed them. It was not something they believed but something they saw.
The Jewish Pharisee Saul of Tarsus (later to become Paul the Apostle) was not converted by something he heard, but rather by something he saw while on a trip in which he intended to round up Jesus’ followers and have them either recant or die. It is impossible to explain the change in Saul/Paul apart from the resurrection.
What these early witnesses saw, they reported to us. There is no evidence of early denial of their preposterous claims of a bodily resurrection. Those arguments don’t begin to arise until after these eyewitnesses were long gone from the scene. We study and interpret the Bible after normal interpretive patterns (making allowances for figures of speech); we don’t interpret it with a wooden literalism that would have us maiming ourselves (at least I hope we don’t). We believe the Bible is real, but not necessarily always literal. Context determines that issue.
