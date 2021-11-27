“When I use a word,” Humpty Dumpty said in rather a scornful tone, “it means just what I choose it to mean — neither more nor less.”
“The question is,” said Alice, “whether you can make words mean so many different things.”
“The question is,” said Humpty Dumpty, “which is to be master — that’s all.” (Lewis Carroll: “Through the Looking-Glass”).
Humpty’s interesting philosophy has become the practice of our post-modern world. It is amazing how we craft words to suit our own desires. Probably the most notable example of this practice is a modern Humpty Dumpty who skirted not only responsibility but ultimately prosecution by arguing successfully, “That depends on what your definition of “is” is.”
I find it interesting in a world that is so willing to be so fluid in our interpretation of things is so rigid when Christians are guilty of this. The phrase, “You can make the Bible say whatever you want it to say!” is really only true if you are following Humpty Dumpty’s philosophy, “It means just what I choose it to mean.”
Granted, Christians have been guilty of the accusation of making the Bible support what they want it to support, or today, of denying what the Bible clearly does say as we support our desires regarding what we want it to say! On the one hand, we condemn those who use the Bible to support them if we disagree with them, but we quickly turn and twist the Scriptures to support what we want it to support while denying the authority of the Bible when it fails to support our twisted views.
I believe the Bible is more than just a religious book compiled by men; I believe it is truth compiled by God. It, not us, then who is Humpty Dumpty’s “master.” We don’t get to adjust the message to suit our desires rather we must allow it to adjust us to God’s standards. In fact, God, through Jeremiah the prophet warned, “Let the person who has received my message report that message faithfully. What is like straw cannot compare to what is like grain! I, the Lord, affirm it!” (Jeremiah 23:28, NET).
While we must understand the cultural settings in which the various books of the Bible were written (44 books over a period of 1,500 years by different people in different places), we must be careful not to interpret those writings or re-interpret them in light of our own cultural settings. When I was growing up, we belonged to a church that had radical opinions about the proper (and improper dress for women) and the length of men’s hair. Back then, the main version of the Bible we had was the King James Version. One verse (a good example of the Humpty Dumpty Principle stated in the opening is to take one verse out of its cultural context and misapply it in the current culture) states, “Doth not even nature itself teach you, that, if a man have long hair, it is a shame unto him?” (1 Corinthians 11:14, KJV 1900). I won’t take the time to discuss the broader context of Paul’s instructions here, but somehow, when I was growing up that came to mean that anyone who didn’t have a GI buzz cut of the ’40s was out of compliance and sinning. That is what I mean to take a verse our of its historical context and interpret and apply it in the modern culture. Oft times it changes the meaning as well as the intent completely. We need to be careful not to make that mistake.
Unfortunately, my space is used up for this week. Let me conclude simply by saying that if you’ve rejected Christianity based on a perversion of it, you need to reconsider its message. Let me challenge you to read the book of Galatians (in a modern language) if you are willing to do that this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.