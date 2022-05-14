Some might remember the once-famous restaurant in Cobb County known as Aunt Fanny’s Cabin. I was introduced to this iconic restaurant by a ministry that was trying to lure me to the Atlanta area.
The restaurant featured traditional Southern food that was, in my opinion, delicious. The restaurant had a unique approach. You ordered your meat, and then the sides were continuously brought to your table in abundance. Each time someone came to the table, before they walked away they would say, “And if you leave hungry, it’s your fault.”
I was in full-time Christian service for 45 years. Thirty-six of those years I spent in pastoral ministry. During that time I often heard people say that they didn’t like either a certain church or the church in general because it wasn’t satisfying their desires; they were often leaving hungry.
As a young person in an aging church, I often felt that way. The elderly pastor I spent most of my early life under was deep. You know what I mean. Over the intervening years I have come to believe that when someone said to me, “Pastor, that was deep!” What they really meant was, “I didn’t understand a thing you said!” Back to my early church experience. For much of my young life, church was for me, boring. Like many today, I endured it; I never really enjoyed it.
The Psalmist wrote, “I was glad when they said to me, ‘Let us go into the house of the Lord.’” (Psalm 122:1 KJV). If I had written those words it would have read, “I was sad when they said to me, “Let’s go into the house of the Lord.” Many of you reading this can identify with this sentiment. I can’t tell you how many times I have heard people complain that they weren’t getting anything from church. Let me address that.
First, let me remind you that church isn’t about you. Our sinful condition rears its ugly head when we forget this. It is not your church or my church, it is Christ’s Church! We are there to honor him, not fill our own cups! Over the years I have learned this lesson myself. I have learned that wherever I am, whatever the service or whoever the speaker, if I leave hungry it was my fault, not the church’s.
Second, when you realize that church ultimately is about Him and not you, you will never leave hungry! When I hear people complain that “they didn’t like the service,” I know I am talking to someone who at heart is self-serving; they didn’t come to worship the Risen King, they came to have their own needs met. When I went to church to have my needs met, I often left disappointed and hungry. When I realized it was not about me, but Him, I never left a service hungry!
In 1970, I was at a service that was absolutely horrible. The speaker (I won’t even call him a pastor) started by stating he didn’t believe the Bible was true, so he took his text from the local newspaper. Now, I was at this service because I was really discouraged over some very difficult circumstances. It was me and one other person in attendance, so that was discouraging as well. The more the speaker droned meaninglessly on, the more discouraged I became. I was grateful when the end came. Then we sang, “This Is My Father’s World,” the final verse going in part, “This is my Father’s world, O let me ne’er forget, that though the wrong seems oft so strong, God is ruler yet.” I left that service buoyed in spirit, and I have never forgotten it! When you go for Him, you never leave hungry!
More next week.
