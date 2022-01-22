As a long-time pastor I want to deal with a common misconception that people often have regarding the church. Despite what some believe, the church is not obligated to provide food, clothes, utility payments, etc. for you.
I have had some interesting experiences over the years in this. One guy called me at 3 a.m. and wanted me to drive 50 miles, meet him in an area I knew had a reputation for being dangerous, and bring him cash so he could get something to eat. His story regarding his need did not even add up.
Another man called the church, when I picked up, he gave me a long grocery list, then told me where I could deliver it once I purchased all the items on his list. When I told him I was not about to do that, he became incensed and said, “You’re the church, you’re supposed to help people.” At that point I told him that our primary mission was to help people spiritually, and before I could finish speaking he slammed the phone down on me.
I helped one guy personally because our church funds were depleted. He had a sob story of needing to get some work done on his car so he could take his sick wife to Augusta Medical. As always he wanted cash so he could get a new starter and some other parts for his car. My policy and our church’s policy whenever we could help someone, was to pay the vendor directly, so I took him to my mechanic, told my mechanic to service the guy’s car and charge me personally for the work.
The next day, my mechanic called me and informed me that the the guy was back claiming that I had authorized him to get his vehicle’s AC repaired and charge me for the repair. When I told him I had made no such authorization, he (the mechanic) said, “I didn’t think so. And, oh, by the way, the man had taken all the new equipment that had been installed the day before, starter, alternator, etc., off the car and had his old equipment back on the car.” When I asked why he would do that, my mechanic informed me that the man had taken the new parts back to the parts store and “got his cash back.” To add insult to injury, the guy showed back up at church and wanted to know why I wouldn’t fix his air conditioning on his car!
So let me offer a Public Service Post for churches and people. First, the church is not just another social agency or financial institution obligated to meet your physical needs. At the risk of sounding callous, your crisis is not my crisis or the church’s responsibility to resolve. We would help when we could, but people need to realize that the church’s funds are not unlimited, and we are not obligated to do for everyone what we may have done for one. Our primary job is to help spiritually, not bail people out financially.
Second, when you look at the Old Testament pattern for Israel to help the needy, it involved leaving a part of their fields unharvested so that the poor could glean what they needed. Notice that the ancient Israelites were not expected to do all the work and give it away; rather, if someone needed help, they had the responsibility to work to supply their need. In what might be considered harsh, Paul makes the New Testament standard, “Brothers and sisters, by the authority of our Lord Jesus Christ we command you to stay away from any believer who refuses to work and does not follow the teaching we gave you. When we were with you, we gave you this rule: ‘Anyone who refuses to work should not eat.’”
(2 Thessalonians 3:6, 10 NCV).
Don’t misunderstand me. I am not saying that the church should not help people when the need is legitimate and the church has the means to help. It was the church’s extravagant love and sacrifice that caught the attention of people in the first three centuries of the Common Era. What I am saying is that the church needs to be careful not to trade her spiritual mission for social work. In my experience as a pastor in 36 years of pastoral ministry added to 10 years of parachurch ministry, people who turn to the church for temporal needs never made the jump to turn to the church for eternal needs. It was Dr. Martin Lloyd Jones who warned the Church of England that if she traded her spiritual work for social work, she would become obsolete. That’s pretty much what happened in the decades after Dr. Jones gave the Church of Great Britain his warning. I fear we are following a similar pattern in the U.S. church today.
