The earliest of Christian Creeds was quoted by the Apostle Paul in 1 Corinthians 15:3-5: “For I passed on to you as of first importance what I also received — that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures, and that he was buried, and that he was raised on the third day according to the scriptures, and that he appeared to Cephas, then to the twelve.” (1 Corinthians 15:3-5 NET). Many scholars agree that this creed was an established creed of the early church and gets us back to the death, burial, and resurrection within a three year period after the events themselves — far too early for any corruption to have occurred. This creed was immediate, not eventual.
We will come back to this in a moment. But for now I want to draw your attention back to a statement made by Jesus in response to Peter’s attempt to intervene when Judas led the temple guard to the Garden of Gethsemane: “But one of those with Jesus grabbed his sword, drew it out, and struck the high priest’s slave, cutting off his ear. Then Jesus said to him, ‘Put your sword back in its place! For all who take hold of the sword will die by the sword. Or do you think that I cannot call on my Father, and that he would send me more than twelve legions of angels right now? How then would the scriptures that say it must happen this way be fulfilled?’”(Matthew 26:51-54 NET). Notice Jesus says, “It must happen this way.”
A growing number of Americans are looking towards renewable energy to offset the cost of the traditional energy bill, further encouraged by government tax incentive programs. As a result, there has been a steady shift toward the new and growing solar energy industry: the sector experienced a… Click for more.Best-Paying Cities for Solar Panel Installers
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.