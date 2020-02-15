There is a deadly deception in Western Christianity. When it began, I am not sure, but it became popular in this country during the Second Great Awakening (1792-1868). It flourished under the ministry of Charles G. Finny and every evangelist since his time. It is the deception of “the sinner’s prayer.” The sinner’s prayer is the belief that all it takes to enter the Kingdom of God is a verbal acknowledgement of a creed that I cannot find in Scripture. Nowhere in the New Testament do I find a hint of a sinner’s prayer.
The closest we find something approaching that may be the repentant thief on the cross. The closest next thing may be Romans 10:9-10, “If you declare with your mouth, ‘Jesus is Lord,’ and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. For it is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you profess your faith and are saved.” (Romans 10:9–10, NIV). Somewhere in Western church history we have turned this Biblical truth into a deadly deception; we have taught that to become a Christian you need merely confess these things verbally and that is it, you’re in! A careful look at this verse, however, reveals that this is not a tongue thing but a heart thing!
Jesus warned, “Not everyone who says to me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but only the one who does the will of my Father who is in heaven. Many will say to me on that day, ‘Lord, Lord, did we not prophesy in your name and in your name drive out demons and in your name perform many miracles?’ Then I will tell them plainly, ‘I never knew you. Away from me, you evildoers!’” (Matthew 7:21–23, NIV).
A faith that has only gone as far as your lips is not a saving faith. One who “prayed the sinner’s prayer” and continues to live like the devil convinced that they are going to heaven because of some words they have said, according to Jesus is sorely mistaken! If you claim, “Lord, Lord” but don’t live with Him in control, don’t do “the will of my Father in Heaven,” you will live your life under this deadly deception!
John the Apostle gives us painful clarity on this subject in his letter we call 1 John. Here’s what he writes: “We know that we have come to know him if we keep his commands. Whoever says, ‘I know him,’ but does not do what he commands is a liar, and the truth is not in that person. But if anyone obeys his word, love for God is truly made complete in them. This is how we know we are in him: Whoever claims to live in him must live as Jesus did.” (1 John 2:3–6, NIV). If the confession with the mouth doesn’t result in a changed life, you have spoken useless words; you have not received Jesus as your Savior. Oh, and you can be baptized and still be lost as well! Both Jesus and John are clear: true faith involves obedience to God.
If that is not clear enough, let me take this just a little farther: “Whoever claims to love God yet hates a brother or sister is a liar. For whoever does not love their brother and sister, whom they have seen, cannot love God, whom they have not seen.” (1 John 4:20, NIV)
Notice what John says here. Faith in God is both vertical and horizontal. If you are not loving people (horizontal) , John says “you cannot love God” (vertical). Let that sink in. John is not saying that if you have people in your life that you have difficulty forgiving, difficulty loving them as you claim God loves you (warts and all), animosity toward, or downright hate, you cannot love God—no matter what you may claim. He doesn’t say treating people with disrespect, makes it difficult to love God, if I read this correctly he is saying it makes it impossible to love God. Say what you want, claim what you want, but if your faith only goes as far as a prayer you once uttered, read or repeated, you are in danger of hearing Jesus saying in the end, “I never knew you. Away from me, you evildoers!” Don’t fall for the deadly deception. Prove your faith by your actions! (See James 2:24).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.