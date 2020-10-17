Animosity is defined as “a strong feeling of dislike or hatred: ill-will or resentment tending toward active hostility: an antagonistic attitude.” That pretty well sums up the general state of our American populace today on all levels. As ugly as this trait is in our society it is horrendous in the church! In fact, it goes against everything for which the church is supposed to stand! The church (and her followers) has, over the centuries, been guilty of many atrocities committed in the Name of Christ that frankly goes against the very things Christ taught. So, church, this article is for us.
At her inception, the church, without any real power or voice, became such an influential force in society that today we assume many of the ideals the church introduced into our world as normal; we don’t even stop to think about them. Even people who claim not to believe in God often work on these fundamental principles as if they are natural; they are not. What the church introduced into our world was not natural, it was supernatural and counter-cultural; that is one of the reasons it was persecuted for the first three centuries. Without money, without buildings, without political clout, without much influence at all, somehow the church managed to transform a corrupt Roman empire and outlast it. How she did that we will look at in a moment.
When did things begin to go so horribly wrong in the church? I believe that it can easily be shown that the church began her dismal slide when Constantine made Christianity the official religion of Rome. At that point the persecuted church began to become the persecuting church. We traded the powerful influence of the first three centuries for the political clout that came with the marriage of the church to the state.
The power of the church for the first three centuries was an unbelievable love. The early church simply followed the command of Jesus: “A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another. By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another.” (John 13:34–35, NIV).
This command to love was not new. It was given to Moses centuries before when God gave the people of Israel his law. Quoting this ancient law to some religious leaders who tried to trap Him Jesus replied: “’Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.’ This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ All the Law and the Prophets hang on these two commandments.’” (Matthew 22:37–40, NIV). The command to love was given in or around 1407 B.C. What is new in Jesus’ command is how we are to love: “Love others in the same way I have loved you!” That is a self-sacrificing love. A love that looks for the best for another without considering the cost to myself. Here is how the Scriptures describe that love, “But to you who are listening I say: Love your enemies, do good to those who hate you, bless those who curse you, pray for those who mistreat you. . . If you love those who love you, what credit is that to you? Even sinners love those who love them. And if you do good to those who are good to you, what credit is that to you? Even sinners do that.” (Luke 6:27–33, NIV).
The power of the early church was they took these words seriously and acted on them! As a result, an empire was transformed, and the world changed! Again, many of the things we believe to be “rights” today and accept as normal are principles introduced by the church, not principles that were generally accepted in society.
We will pick this up next week.
